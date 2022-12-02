Russian Troops Attack Ukraine's Theaters, Libraries and Other Cultural Institutions

Russian troops in Ukraine are attacking the country's theaters, museums, libraries and other cultural institutions to erase Ukrainian culture, according to a report issued by the U.S. and Ukrainian chapters of the international writers' organization PEN.

Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In April, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces stole and moved more than 2,000 exhibit items from museums across southern Ukraine. The cultural erasure campaign has also involved seizing and destroying Ukrainian literature and Ukrainian-language books.

As of June 2022, Russia had imprisoned 162 Ukrainian journalists, activists, writers, and others.

The PEN report stated that as of November 17, 2022, the Ukrainian government documented 529 damaged and destroyed "objects of cultural heritage and cultural institutions of Ukraine" in 11 regions. As of October 31, UNESCO has verified damage to 210 sites, including 91 religious sites, 15 museums, 76 buildings of historic or artistic significance, 18 monuments, and 10 libraries.

Read the full report HERE.