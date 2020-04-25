Roundup: Finished Watching the LOVE NEVER DIES Stream? Check Out These Photos and Videos From the Show's History!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies is now streaming through the weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! If you missed the stream, check it out here.

We're celebrating the streaming production with a flashback to the show's journey.

Love Never Dies opened in London in March 2010. The show starred Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo.

Photo Credit: Catherine Ashmore

Check out more London production photos here!

Katherine Jenkins sings 'Love Never Dies'

Ramin Karimloo sings 'Til I Hear You Sing' London footage Australian production In 2011, Love Never Dies headed to Australia. It came to Melbourne's Regent Theatre and starred Ben Lewis and Anna O'Byrne. Check out the production footage below: North American tour In 2017, the show embarked on a North American tour. The touring cast starred Gardar Thor Cortes/Bronson Norris Murphy as The Phantom and Meghan Picerno/Rachel Anne Moore as Christine Daaé. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Check out more tour production photos here! Check out the tour footage below: Tokyo production A Japanese production opened in March 2014 at the Nissay Theatre in Tokyo. the production starred Masachika Ichimura and Takeshi Kaga sharing the role of the Phantom, and Megumi Hamada and Ayaka Hirahara as Christine. Check out production footage from Tokyo below: The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island. In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love - Christine Daaé.

Now one of the world's finest sopranos, Christine is struggling in an ailing marriage to Raoul. So, it is with excitement she accepts an invitation to travel to New York and perform at a renowned opera house. In a final bid to win back her love, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave from Manhattan, to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island, not knowing what is in store for them.

Related Articles