Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Second Annual Roundabout Directors Group

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the second annual Roundabout Directors Group, launched in 2019 to provide career assistance to emerging directors.

This group adds to Roundabout's myriad artistic and career mentorship programs, including the Roundabout Directing Fellowship, the Theatrical Workforce Development Program and Space Jam, a support initiative for playwrights.

Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Jill Rafson and Associate Artist Cristina Angeles lead the group with the mission to create an artistic community for directors at similar stages of their careers.

The cohort will begin meeting this fall to connect with established theater artists to offer mentorship and workshops on topics ranging from leadership during a global pandemic, the transitioning from assisting to directing, directing for TV/Film, understanding SDC, to self-producing and finding representation.

The second Roundabout Directors Group cohort includes Galia Backal, Abigail Jean-Baptiste, Sivan Battat, é Boylan, Miranda Cornell, Ryan Dobrin, Danilo Gambini, Raz Golden, Cara Hinh, Carsen Joenk, Lamar Perry, Jenna Rossman and Julia Rufo.

Theater artists who will meet with the group include Roundabout Directors Scott Ellis, Miranda Haymon, Sam Gold, Anne Kauffman, Rebecca Taichman and many more from across the industry.

For more information about the Roundabout Directors Group, visit Roundabout Directors Group.

