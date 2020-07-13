Rose Center Theater Presents TOGETHER A Virtual Revue
Join Rose Center Theater for TOGETHER, a virtual revue celebrating the power of music. Featuring songs from original TNT Musicals performed by your favorite Rose Center cast members from L.A. to Broadway!
TOGETHER brings Rose Center performers into your home from across the country for a magical musical revue filled with music, laughter, and unity. Purchase a "ticket" by making a suggested donation of just $7 and receive a link to "gather" on Friday July 17 at 7:30 p.m. PST for the exclusive release of TOGETHER!
The talented lineup includes Olivia Aniceto, Sofia Aniceto, Vince Aniceto, Laura Bangasser, Charity Bielicki, Taven Blanke, Phil Boardman, Garrett Brown, Stephanie Bull, Erin Bull, Lily Buonocore, Sandy Campbell, Chris Caputo, Melissa Cook, Devin Cortez, Brittany Fuller, Nicole Gerardi, Lauren Gravitt, Tricia Griffin, Kristin Henry, Rylie Herbel, Taylor Herbel, Collin Higgins, Greta Hulterstrum, Katie Hulterstrum, Alexis Karol, Ali Lundin, Patrick McCormick, Zariah Merrill, Melinda Messenger, Shaun Miller, Kayre Morrison, Adrienne Morrow, Mary Murphy-Nelson, Tim Nelson, Scott Ratner, Dirk Rogers, Elizabeth Romero, Cat Sacksteder, Kyle Selig, Cliff Senior, Neil Starkenberg, Trevin Stephenson, Daisy Tye, Aly West
Friday July 17 at 7:30 p.m. PST. Purchase a "ticket" by making a suggested donation of just $7 and receive a link to watch TOGETHER.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Broadway League Approves 15-Second COVID-19 Test For Actors and Crew; League President 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Early 2021 Return
Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told the New York Post that for the first time, she feels 'cautiously optimistic' about Broadway being ...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Cease-and-Desist to Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' at Rallies
According to Page Six, Andrew Lloyd Webber is officially taking legal action against Donald Trump. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Cats veteran ...
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?
How well do you know your Broadway fonts? Take our quiz to find out if you can figure out the show from the font!...
QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
Are you a Cady, Regina, Karen, or Gretchen? Take our quiz to find out which of the North Shore plastics are you!...
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their First Child, a Son Named Beckett Mercer
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their first child, a son named Beckett Mercer!...
VIDEO: Watch Bernadette Peters in Concert to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
A free stream of Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert, a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will stream today, July 10, at 8 pm Eastern!...