Rose Center Theater Presents TOGETHER A Virtual Revue

Join Rose Center Theater for TOGETHER, a virtual revue celebrating the power of music. Featuring songs from original TNT Musicals performed by your favorite Rose Center cast members from L.A. to Broadway!

TOGETHER brings Rose Center performers into your home from across the country for a magical musical revue filled with music, laughter, and unity. Purchase a "ticket" by making a suggested donation of just $7 and receive a link to "gather" on Friday July 17 at 7:30 p.m. PST for the exclusive release of TOGETHER!

The talented lineup includes Olivia Aniceto, Sofia Aniceto, Vince Aniceto, Laura Bangasser, Charity Bielicki, Taven Blanke, Phil Boardman, Garrett Brown, Stephanie Bull, Erin Bull, Lily Buonocore, Sandy Campbell, Chris Caputo, Melissa Cook, Devin Cortez, Brittany Fuller, Nicole Gerardi, Lauren Gravitt, Tricia Griffin, Kristin Henry, Rylie Herbel, Taylor Herbel, Collin Higgins, Greta Hulterstrum, Katie Hulterstrum, Alexis Karol, Ali Lundin, Patrick McCormick, Zariah Merrill, Melinda Messenger, Shaun Miller, Kayre Morrison, Adrienne Morrow, Mary Murphy-Nelson, Tim Nelson, Scott Ratner, Dirk Rogers, Elizabeth Romero, Cat Sacksteder, Kyle Selig, Cliff Senior, Neil Starkenberg, Trevin Stephenson, Daisy Tye, Aly West

Friday July 17 at 7:30 p.m. PST. Purchase a "ticket" by making a suggested donation of just $7 and receive a link to watch TOGETHER.

