Ronan Farrow 'Gently Nudged' Mother Mia Farrow to Return to Acting in THE ROOMMATE

During a Variety Studio presented by Audible at the Sundance Film Festival, Ronan Farrow revealed that he "gently nudged" his mother to return to acting, which led her to star in The Roommate on Broadway opposite Patti LuPone.

“I look at a career like my mom's and she’s such an incredible talent,” Ronan told Tatiana Siegal from Variety. “I run into directors and writers in my generation who are obsessed with her body of work and want her to share that and share her talent. Understandably, she has gone through periods of time where she’s reluctant to come back to it. Lord knows she’s had go of it in this industry, highs but also the dark side of it. [Getting her to act again] did take some conversation.”

“So many actors came up to me and said, ‘It’s one of the Great Performances,'” he adds. “I am happy to say that, while I did gently nudge her and said, ‘I’ll read the script and if it’s good then it’s worth doing,’ she is now in a place that if it’s the right thing and a rich, fulfilling part then she’ll say yes. That’s a gift for all of us.”

Farrow made her stage debut in 1963 in an off-Broadway production of The Importance of Being Earnest, following that with her first screen appearance in the TV series, “Peyton Place.” A few years later, her performance in Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby in 1968 received glowing reviews. Following that, she moved to England where she raised her family and became the first American actress to join the Royal Shakespeare Company. In 1980 she returned to New York for a year-long run on Broadway in Bernard Slade’s Romantic Comedy. Farrow has appeared in over 40 films throughout her career including the classics The Great Gatsby and Death on the Nile. Recently, she joined the Ryan Murphy universe starring in “The Watcher” for Netflix and starred opposite Patti LuPone in Jen Silverman's The Roommate.

Farrow was born in Los Angeles to director John Farrow and actress Maureen O’Sullivan. In 1997, she published her New York Times best-selling memoir What Falls Away. In 2008, she was selected by Time Magazine as one of the most influential people in the world. She is well-known as an activist working with the United Nations Children’s Fund and UNICEF.