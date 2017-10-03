'Rodeo Drive, Baby': Catching Up with PRETTY WOMAN Star, Orfeh

She's back!

It was announced today that Tony Award nominee Orfeh will return to Broadway in Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, Garry Marshall's Pretty Woman, the new musical will arrive on Broadway following its World Premiere stage production in Chicago in the spring of 2018.

"When Bryan and Jim played me a song they had written for the character 'Kit' called 'Rodeo Drive' I immediately thought Orfeh!" said director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, "I told the guys...here's the voice that will make this song fly on Broadway!"

ORFEH was last on Broadway as Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, but what has the brassy belter been up to since then? While Orfeh prepares to head back to the stage, let's see what how the Tony nominee has spent her time since her last visit to Broadway.

As a seasoned recording artist, Orfeh has spent much of her time away from the Broadway stage creating and collaborating on new music. After staying on as Paulette in the popular musical through its closing in 2008, Orfeh went to work promoting her first solo album, What Do You Want from Me, which was released on September 30, 2008.

In 2012. she appeared with other Broadway artists on Carols for a Cure 14. She also flexed her songwriting skills on Michael Mott's 2014 single, "Where the Sky Ends" and provided vocals on the dance remix of the song. In 2015 she released her first holiday single, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)"

In 2015, she also performed alongside a bevy of Broadway's best on the single, "What the World Needs Now" which raised funds for the Orlando following the shooting at Pulse Nightclub. in 2016, she released her latest single, "Forget My Name."

Fans can hear the very latest from Orfeh and her husband, Andy Karl, on their latest live release, "Legally Bound" which was recorded at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Over the years, fans could catch Orfeh on stages large and small, with stops at the 2016 Lincoln Center's American Songbook series, Birdland, and Feinstein's/54 Below and many more. In 2009, she appeared as a replacement in off-Broadway's long-running hit Love, Loss, and What I Wore. She also took on the role of Pontius Pilate in an all-female concert version of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Her appearances on television and in film include appearing alongside Gina Rodriguez in 2013's Sleeping with the Fishes and in 2014's, Life of An Actress: the Musical. In 2015, she joined the cast of the miniseries, Film U as Victoria. She has also been seen on the theatre-centric series, The Battery's Downaand most recently, she stopped by BWW's very own Turning the Tables for some chemistry training with our notorious casting directors.

Orfeh's other Broadway credits include Saturday Night Fever, The Gershwin's Fascinating Rhythm and Footloose. Off-Broadway credits include Love, Loss, and What I Wore, The Great American Trailer Park Musical and Love, Janis.

Television and film work includes Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodgriguez), Across the Universe, "Film U," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "Sex and the City" and "Chappelle's Show." She has performed at Lincoln Center with her husband, Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Andy Karl, and in numerous Broadway benefits including Hair for the Actors Fund (Grammy nomination). Her extensive recording career includes music with '90s top-40 group Or-N-More. She has performed with many music icons from legends the O'Jays to Chaka Khan. Her solo CD, "What Do You Want From Me" and latest single, "Forget My Name" are available on iTunes, as well as her most recent release, a live album titled "Legally Bound" that she and her husband recorded at Feinstein's/54 Below. Twitter: @official_orfeh, IG: @orfeh

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and will begin performances Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited 5-week engagement at Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway in the fall of 2018 at a Nederlander Theater to be announced.

One of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time, Pretty Woman was produced by Arnon Milchan (New Regency Productions) and swept the world off its feet in 1990 reinventing the romantic comedy genre by making the world believe in happily-ever-after.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company. 101 Productions, Ltd will be the Executive Producer and General Manager.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Stage Entertainment andThe John Gore Organization.

