Rockefeller Center Launches 2021 Edition of THE FLAG PROJECT

Reprising a moving, uplifting and inspiring installation of art by New Yorkers for New Yorkers, Rockefeller Center's "The Flag Project" returns in 2021. Again, the Center is calling on New Yorkers from the Bronx to Rockaway Beach, world-famous artists to undiscovered talent, to show their love for our city by submitting their design for a flag. This spring, Rockefeller Center's flags will become photographs, a visual chorus, to celebrate the city and inspire our imagination for its future. The 2021 edition of the initiative celebrates the medium of photography and invites New Yorkers and non-New Yorkers alike to submit their photos, 83 of which will be produced as 8-foot by 5-foot flags across the Rockefeller Center campus that will be flown together as a temporary exhibition on display from March 27 - April 25, 2021. Applicants can submit their photos via Rockefeller Center's website from February 8 - 26, 2021.

This year's submission directive invites the public to submit photos showcasing the diverse life and energy of New York City. Images can feature faces, objects, or textures of the City, even if the photograph was taken in a studio or somewhere outside of NYC. Think of the emblems of New York, its faces, simple objects that reflect something of the city or that is inspired by New York and its spirit. All are welcome to participate from professional photographers to those who take candid shots of themselves and their families, and children who may have only ever taken photos on smartphones. Tishman Speyer and Aperture Foundation, the world-renowned New York-based not-for-profit foundation and multiplatform publisher, established the creative parameters for this year's project, and winning submissions will be selected by Chris Boot, Executive Director of Aperture. Boot will be looking for pictures that are bold and simple.



The Flag Project was created by Tishman Speyer in an effort to unite New Yorkers and celebrate community, art, and the City during the early phases of the Covid-19 pandemic. The inaugural edition of The Flag Project received more than 1,000 submissions, with members of the public showcasing their work alongside a number of artists and notable New Yorkers who also designed flags for the exhibition including Jeff Koons, Marina Abramović, Christian Siriano, Sarah Sze, Steve Powers, KAWS, Laurie Anderson, Hank Willis Thomas, Carmen Herrera, Jenny Holzer, Shantell Martin, Sanford Biggers, and Faith Ringgold. The Flag Project is a free, outdoor exhibition that is open to the public, does not require tickets, and can be viewed at any time.

For most of the year, the flags at Rockefeller Center represent the nations recognized by the United Nations. For special occasions, all of the flags are uniform, such as American flags on the Fourth of July, rainbow flags during the annual Pride celebration, and silver and gold flags during the holiday season. Due to scheduled construction around the rink, 83 flagpoles will be utilized in the exhibition.

The Flag Project joins two additional public art initiatives currently on display at Rockefeller Center, becoming the latest demonstration of the Center's longstanding commitment to provide all who work at, visit, or travel through its campus access to free, public art. Hiba Schahbaz's "In My Heart" is part of the year-long "Art In Focus " program co-curated with Art Production Fund and presents a number of original, site-specific, mixed-media works in both indoor and outdoor locations throughout Rockefeller Center. In addition, Tom Friedman's Looking Up, a 10-foot tall stainless steel sculpture depicting a quasi-human figure gazing up to the heavens, currently welcomes visitors at the entrance to the Channel Gardens on Fifth Avenue.