Robyn Adele Anderson Returns To The New York Stage At Rockwood Music Hall In November

On Friday, November 5, 2021, Robyn Adele Anderson returns to perform live onstage in New York City at ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL. Joined by a full band, Robyn Adele Anderson will perform her reinterpreted jazz renditions of some of your favorite contemporary tunes along with some of her original songs. With a unique, vintage flair, ROBYN brings a new take on edgy classics like System of a Down's "Chop Suey," Gorillaz's "Clint Eastwood," and Eminem's "Lose Yourself." With over 250 million views on YouTube, 27 million streams on Spotify, and hundreds of thousands of followers, ROBYN's covers have been played all over the world.

"This will be my first live show since the pandemic," shares Robyn Adele Anderson. "I'm sure my fans are just as excited to see live music as my band and I are to perform it! Nothing can replace the feeling of being in the same room as music and hopefully we'll never take it for granted again. I'm looking forward to performing some new material and seeing lots of new (and familiar) faces in the audience!"

Tickets are available at robynadele.com/robynatrockwood. Doors open at 8pm, and the show starts at 9pm. Please review all COVID-19 protocols at rockwoodmusichall.com/covid-19/.

In addition to creating YouTube videos and performing live, Robyn Adele Anderson has also worked with the genre-bending music collective Postmodern Jukebox. She has toured on five continents and has made appearances on several TV shows, including "Good Morning America," "VH1 Morning Buzz," and Australia's "The Morning Show." When not on tour, Robyn can be found both singing and acting in New York City's immersive theater scene. She has starred in a variety of productions including Speakeasy Dollhouse's "Ziegfeld's Midnight Frolic" and "The Girl Who Handcuffed Houdini."

Follow Robyn Adele Anderson on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Patreon, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Cameo.

A beacon of emerging and established live music acts since 2005, ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL has grown from a single stage venue, to boasting three intimate stages, all with top-notch sound systems. The venue has become one of the most respected names in NYC for finding and booking the next big thing in music. Here you will find music of all genres from local and International Artists, many of whom use ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL for their first plays in the city. ROCKWOOD is a 21+ venue, unless otherwise specified. Photo ID is required. All shows have a one drink minimum standing, two drink minimum seated, unless otherwise noted. Stage 3 is fully seated. Tickets are available online and at the door. rockwoodmusichall.com