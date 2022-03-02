Robin De Jesús Joins Hulu's Chippendales Origin Series IMMIGRANT

Robin de Jesús has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming Chippendales origin series Immigrant.

Variety reports that de Jesús will join the previously announced Andrew Rannells, Annaleigh Ashford, Kumail Nanjiani, Dan Stevens, and Murray Bartlett in the new series from Robert Siegel, who created Hulu's recent Pam & Tommy limited series.

Nanjiani will play Somen "Steve" Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales male revue. Rannells is set to play a young, rich investor in Chippendales, the love interest of Bartlett's character, who is the producer and choreographer.

De Jesús will recur in the role of Ray Colon, who is described as a proud Nuyorican from the Bronx. Colon comes on the Chippendales scene as the resident handyman and self-proclaimed jack of all trades. Eager-to-please, Ray thinks highly of Banerjee and their growing friendship finds Ray in several compromising situations as the season goes on.

Robin de Jesús was most recently seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM! He was seen on Broadway in Wicked, In the Heights (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), La Cage aux Folles (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), and Rent. De Jesús also appeared on Broadway as Emory in The Boys in the Band, a role he reprised for Ryan Murphy's Netflix film adaption of the play.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski