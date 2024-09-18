Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Working on New Stage Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new stage musical project is in development from songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

"I don't think we can say what it is, but we are working on something for the stage and we are really excited," the Frozen songwriters told BroadwayWorld in a recent exclusive interview.

"We're kind of right in the middle of it now and having a lot of fun. It's been way too long. The pandemic happened and, to use a Marvel metaphor, it was kind of like the blip. We were gone from Broadway for years and we didn't mean for it to be this long," they explained.

The most recent stage project from the Lopezes is the stage adaptation of Frozen, which has seen enormous success on Broadway, on tour, and in global markets. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. The North American tour recently played its final performance on September 1st, 2024 at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, CA.

In addition to the Frozen musical and the two animated films, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez wrote songs for Up Here, a musical comedy that premiered at La Jolla Playhouse in 2015. It was later adapted as a TV series.

Their newest project is Agatha All Along, a television spin-off of WandaVision set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the series, they wrote a song called "The Ballad of the Witches Road", which is sung by a coven of witches that includes Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone, among others.

Robert Lopez is a two-time Tony Award winner for his work on music for Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, respectively. With Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the songwriting team has won multiple awards for their work, including an Emmy, two Grammys, and two Oscars.