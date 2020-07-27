Robbie Fairchild Stars in US Premiere of IN THIS LIFE- AN EXPLORATION OF GRIEF IN FIVE ACTS
The Short Film, Directed by Bat-Sheva Guez, Will Premiere Wednesday, August 5 at 8 p.m.
ALL ARTS has announced the US premiere of In This Life - An Exploration of Grief in Five Acts, starring Robbie Fairchild ("An American in Paris" and "Cats"). The short film, directed by Bat-Sheva Guez, will premiere Wednesday, August 5 at 8 p.m. on the ALL ARTS NY-area broadcast channel. It will also be available to watch for free nationwide on the ALL ARTS streaming app and allarts.org.
Bat-Sheva Guez co-wrote and produced the film with Robbie Fairchild, who also choreographed the final act performance titled "Acceptance." Other notable choreographers involved are Warren Craft ("Denial"), James Alsop ("Anger"), Andrea Miller ("Bargaining") and Christopher Wheeldon ("Depression").
In This Life explores grief as a painful physical experience without words. This film illustrates the five stages of grief through dance, narrative scenes and performance art, conveying the complexity of loss in the often wordless, way it impacts all our lives. It is journey of grieving the person we used to be prior to major loss and accepting the new version of ourselves, often fraught with rage and pain.
Run Time: 12 minutes
James Alsop, Warren Craft, Robbie Fairchild, Andrea Miller and Christopher Wheeldon are Choreographers. Giacomo Belletti is Cinematographer. Karen Weber is Production Designer. Kathleen Laituri, Heather Lang, Rico Lebron, Martha Nichols, Michael Rosen, Ahmad Simmons, Ryan Steele, Abby Stephensen, Cassandra Surianello and Julien Valme are Performers.
For ALL ARTS, Kristy Geslain is Senior Producer. Joe Harrell is Senior Director. Diane Masciale and Neal Shapiro are Executives in Charge.
Photo Credit: Daniel D'Ottavio
