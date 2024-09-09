Rob Rokicki to Release Final Single 'Manifester' From Forthcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rob Rokicki, the composer/lyricist behind the popular The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and Monstersongs, is set to release the single, "Manifester." Featuring the vocals of Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation), this song is part of an original new musical, The Real Gemma Jordan, with a book by Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth). The song was mixed by producer Dan Weiner and available on all streaming platforms September 13, 2024.

Spotify presave: ttps://show.co/xmFKCuN

Sung by Kelly McIntyre, "Manifester" is an explosively changed rock single showcasing her powerhouse vocals. The Real Gemma Jordan was commissioned as a movie musical for UNL, adapted as a stage musical at Cap21/Molloy with director Portia-Krieger/">Portia-Krieger/">, and workshopped through NY Theatre Barn's Choreographer's lab. The song will also be featured in an upcoming concert of Rokicki's music with Broadway friends on Oct 7th at Chelsea Table and Stage https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rob-rokicki-monsterbaby-tickets-1003849008407

Rob Rokicki is a Broadway composer known for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" which earned multiple award nominations. His graphic novel/musical, Monstersongs (NAMT), has been performed worldwide and is in development as a VR game. Experience Marianas, with Sarah Beth Pfeifer, was a semi-finalist at the O'Neill festival and has been developed in the UK. He co-arranged & orchestrated Punk­ Rock Girl! (book by Joe Iconis) & was a writer on Breathe (book by Timothy McDonald & NY times best-selling novelist Jodi Picoult). He is a two-time Larson Award finalist, alum of the BMI workshop and on the National Writing Project's Writer's Council. Rob's been commissioned to write for the Kennedy Center and has his work featured at Lincoln Center, Ars Nova and the Other Palace in London. His shows have been licensed globally. He is represented by Kobalt Publishing. @rrokicks