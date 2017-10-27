Rob Morrow, Steven Weber and More to Headline L.A. Reading of Eugene Pack's THE POETS OF AMITYVILLE

Drama Desk Award-winning and Emmy-nominated playwright Eugene Pack will direct a staged reading of his hilarious new comedy The Poets of Amityville.

The all-star cast includes Peter Asher (Grammy winning legend), Dana Delany (Amazon's Hand of God), Beth Grant (The Mindy Project), Rob Morrow (Northern Exposure, Billions), Dayle Reyfel (Drama Desk Award winner, Celebrity Autobiography), Jennifer Tilly (Bride of Chucky), Steven Weber (NCIS, Wings), Fred Willard (Best in Show). *Actors appear subject to availability.

The Poets of Amityville, an ensemble comedy, centers on an adult education poetry class in Long Island, where a possible trip to Dublin ignites a fierce competition.

The reading will take place on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at theMark Taper Auditorium at Central Library, 630 W. 5th St., Los Angeles, CA 90071. Estimated running time: 90 minutes. Admission is free, but reservations are required HERE.

The Poets of Amityville is presented by L.A. Made. LA Made aims to educate and inspire individuals in the areas of literature, arts, and music, as well as in other areas of knowledge with a humanities context. Focus is on the diverse landscape of Los Angeles, highlighting the immense artistic and performance talent that has developed over the course of the City's eclectic history.

As all "LA Made" programs at Central Library are free of charge, it is our policy to overbook. In the case of a FULL program, your free reservation may not guarantee admission. We recommend arriving early. Space permitting, unclaimed reservations will be released to standby patrons at approximately 1:45 p.m.

There is no advance waitlist for full programs. Standby patrons will be admitted subject to availability on a first-come, first-served, basis.

