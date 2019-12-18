Riverside Symphony To Present Rare Gems For String Orchestra
Riverside Symphony will open its 39th season on Saturday evening, February 1 at Merkin Concert Hall. Music Director George Rothman will lead the orchestra in a multi-textured program pairing music by two Oscar-winning composers, Schubert's ebullient Rondo for Violin and Orchestra-featuring 2017 Concert Artists Guild Competition Winner YooJin Jang-and a vivacious concert-opener by up-and-coming American composer Jessie Montgomery.
Of the two referenced Oscar-winners, only Bernard Hermann's Psycho: A Narrative for String Orchestra, is derived from a score originally composed for film. Yet, in its concert form the music succeeds as a stand-alone work, conveying emotion and drama in a coherent structure devoid of visual aid. Two-time Oscar-winner, Erich Korngold, on the other hand, who continued to compose in a "legit" vein long after his commercial success, is represented by an extremely rare and utterly original masterpiece.
PROGRAM
SATURDAY, Feb 1, 2019 at 8pm
Featuring YooJin Jang, violin
MONTGOMERY Starburst
SCHUBERT Rondo for Violin and Orchestra in A Major
HERRMANN Psycho: A Narrative for String Orchestra
KORNGOLD Symphonic Serenade for Orchestra in Bb Major
Tickets are $45. Subscriptions, group rates, family plan, and student tickets are available. To purchase, please call (212) 864-4197 or visit www.riversidesymphony.org.
