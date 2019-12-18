Riverside Symphony To Present Rare Gems For String Orchestra

Riverside Symphony will open its 39th season on Saturday evening, February 1 at Merkin Concert Hall. Music Director George Rothman will lead the orchestra in a multi-textured program pairing music by two Oscar-winning composers, Schubert's ebullient Rondo for Violin and Orchestra-featuring 2017 Concert Artists Guild Competition Winner YooJin Jang-and a vivacious concert-opener by up-and-coming American composer Jessie Montgomery.

Of the two referenced Oscar-winners, only Bernard Hermann's Psycho: A Narrative for String Orchestra, is derived from a score originally composed for film. Yet, in its concert form the music succeeds as a stand-alone work, conveying emotion and drama in a coherent structure devoid of visual aid. Two-time Oscar-winner, Erich Korngold, on the other hand, who continued to compose in a "legit" vein long after his commercial success, is represented by an extremely rare and utterly original masterpiece.

PROGRAM

SATURDAY, Feb 1, 2019 at 8pm

Featuring YooJin Jang, violin

MONTGOMERY Starburst

SCHUBERT Rondo for Violin and Orchestra in A Major

HERRMANN Psycho: A Narrative for String Orchestra

KORNGOLD Symphonic Serenade for Orchestra in Bb Major

Tickets are $45. Subscriptions, group rates, family plan, and student tickets are available. To purchase, please call (212) 864-4197 or visit www.riversidesymphony.org.





