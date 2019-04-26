Rita Moreno to be Honored at Bronx Children's Museum May 7th

The Bronx Children's Museum will host its third annual gala on May 7, 2019, in New York City at Manhattan's Gotham Hall. The theme of this year's celebration is "Bronx-grown," celebrating the ingenuity and imagination of the children - past, present and future - born or raised in the Bronx.

The event raises funds for the organization's highly-sought-after, community-based programming in arts, culture and natural sciences, as well as the expansion into its new flagship facility- opening in 2020.

The night will celebrate #BronxGrown innovators across generations for their contributions to the borough's abounding culture, and commitment to the community. Hollywood legend, and EGOT recipient, Rita Moreno (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner), Hip-hop community leader, top entertainment agent and Roc Nation executive Shawn "Pecas" Costner, along with prolific architect and landscape designer, Jonathan Marvel, will be honored at the ceremony hosted by fellow Bronx-born star, Sunny Hostin, co-host of ABC's "The View".

Thanks to an engaged public and support from high-profile, Bronx natives like Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, as well as confirmed gala attendees, actress, and Bronx Children's Museum Chair member, Kerry Washington, and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., the museum is on track to redefine children's museums for the 21st century.

Eight-time Grammy nominee and #BronxGrown musician, Bobby Sanabriawhose recent work, West Side Story Reimagined, Grammy-nominated for Best Latin Jazz Album in 2018, will light up the stage with a musical performance complementing a night revering the incomparable original West Side Storyicon, Rita Moreno.

"I am so grateful that the Bronx Children's Museum can provide a rich environment for all children to learn about themselves, explore arts and sciences and experience other cultures," said gala honoree, Rita Moreno.

She added, "This allows them to develop a healthy world view and become the very best they can be."

For sponsor and table inquiries, please email: Events@bronxchildrensmuseum.org or www.bxcmgala.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





