Rita Moreno and Rachel Zegler to Visit LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's a West Side Story reunion! Tonight on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Broadway performers Rita Moreno and Rachel Zegler will appear on the show, with the latter discussing her starring roles in Broadway's Romeo + Juliet and the new animated musical Spellbound. The show airs tonight at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Moreno and Zegler previously appeared in Steven Spielberg's film of West Side Story, with Zegler as Maria. Moreno played Valentina, a new character. Moreno played Anita in the 1961 film, for which she won an Oscar. She has won all four of the most prestigious performing art awards: an Oscar, a Tony, two Emmys, and a Grammy. Her countless credits span more than eight decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13. In addition, Moreno has starred on London's West End, appeared in more than 70 feature films, countless television shows, and has performed in numerous regional theaters.

Rachel Zegler is currently starring on Broadway in Romeo + Juliet. In addition to West Side Story, her credits include Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Her next projects include the Netflix animated musical Spellbound, the disaster comedy Y2K, and Disney's live-action remake of Snow White, which will be released in 2025.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay and Jesse Grant