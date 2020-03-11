Rising Tap Dance Star Brian Davis Set For TAPTASTIC At Swing 46

The Taptastic Network in Association with Backer Entertainment and Swing 46 Present: The TAPTASTIC Brian Davis Cabaret and Dinner Show starring Brian Davis (Showtime at the Apollo, "Passing" feature film, After Midnight International Tour) on Saturday, March 21st at 6:00pm at Swing 46, 349 W 46nd Street (Bet. 8th and 9th) rising tap dance luminary Brian Davis takes classic American Song and Dance and adds youthful flare.

"The TAPTASTIC Brian Davis" - an exciting tap dance cabaret, has thrilled international audiences on major cruise lines as well as full houses at NYC Duplex Cabaret Theater and Metropolitan Room.

In this "TAPTASTIC" evening, Davis captures his audience with familiar jazz, Broadway, R&B and popular tunes while storytelling and executing some amazing tap dancing. Broadway and Film Star Sharon Wilkins calls The TAPTASTIC Brian Davis a "Tour de Force!" and Broadway's N'kenge Pacurar says Davis is an "Absolutely Joy!"

Tickets range from General Admission to VIP Packages. For more information please visit: www.taptastic.net/cabaret





