Ring In The New Year With Annaleigh Ashford & Seth Sikes At Feinstein's/54 Below

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Feinstein's/54 Below as two beloved artists return to Broadway's Supper Club to usher in the new year, Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford and Seth Sikes!

Join Annaleigh Ashford, Tony Award-winning star of the most recent revival of Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots, and You Can't Take it With You, along with Will Van Dyke and the Whiskey 5 to welcome New York to its 2020s.

A little glam rock, glitter, gay magic and some singalongs will help you ring in this fabulous new year. Bring your dancing pumps and some sequins because we know how to get your heart ready for this new year!

Seth Sikes rings in the new decade singing 20 20s songs for 2020, backed by a seven-piece band. The songs may be a century old, but Sikes is a modern boy, and he'll do his best to keep the songs as fast and loose as the 1920s were themselves.

Sikes returns after playing to consistently sold-out houses at the venue in his critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a BroadwayWorld Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters.

For more information visit: www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You