Ring In The New Year With Annaleigh Ashford & Seth Sikes At Feinstein's/54 Below
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Feinstein's/54 Below as two beloved artists return to Broadway's Supper Club to usher in the new year, Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford and Seth Sikes!
Join Annaleigh Ashford, Tony Award-winning star of the most recent revival of Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots, and You Can't Take it With You, along with Will Van Dyke and the Whiskey 5 to welcome New York to its 2020s.
A little glam rock, glitter, gay magic and some singalongs will help you ring in this fabulous new year. Bring your dancing pumps and some sequins because we know how to get your heart ready for this new year!
Seth Sikes rings in the new decade singing 20 20s songs for 2020, backed by a seven-piece band. The songs may be a century old, but Sikes is a modern boy, and he'll do his best to keep the songs as fast and loose as the 1920s were themselves.
Sikes returns after playing to consistently sold-out houses at the venue in his critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a BroadwayWorld Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters.
For more information visit: www.54Below.com/Feinsteins
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A phone-using theatregoer at tonight's performance of The Wrong Man at MCC Theater got an abrupt lesson in theatre etiquette courtesy of the musical's... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a Graphic Novel in 2020
He has haunted Broadway for over three decades, and in 2020, his story will be adapted yet again. Titan Comics will release a fully authorized graphi... (read more)
Signature Theatre Announces Casting And Creative Team For A CHORUS LINE
Signature Theatre announced today the full cast and creative team for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by... (read more)
Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Visits FROZEN on Broadway
This afternoon, Hillary Clinton paid a visit to Arendelle when she stopped by Frozen on Broadway! After the show she posed for photos with Caissie Lev... (read more)
Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Awards Worldwide, Presented by TodayTix!
Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Awards worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! Regional productions, touring shows,... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung And More Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concert in Japan
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Tokyu Orb Theatre will present a concert production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR beginning October 11th.... (read more)