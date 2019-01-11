Rialto Chatter: Will WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and SLAVE PLAY Come to Broadway This Season?

In a season full of new Broadway plays, there may be room for one, or two, more.

According to Michael Riedel of The New York Post, Heidi Schreck's "What the Constitution Means to Me" is moving from off-Broadway to the Helen Hayes in March.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Now, the Obie Award winner resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies-starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances. This witty and searingly personal exploration breathes new life into our founding document and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women. Obie Award winner Oliver Butler directs. What the Constitution Means to Me was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions.

In addition, the New York Theatre Workshop's "Slave Play" may also be eyeing a Broadway transfer, according to Riedel. However, he seems to believe that it may be a bit more difficult for this one to find a spot, unless something else falls through.

