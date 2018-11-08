Rialto Chatter: Will Jerry Mitchell's Adaptation of BECOMING NANCY Land On Broadway Next Season?

It has been reported that Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell presented a workshop of a musical stage version of BECOMING NANCY this week in New York City.

According to Michael Riedel the workshop was a met with a very positive reception from Broadway investors looking for their next hit.

Riedel also reports that MItchell is hoping to have the show Broadway ready for next season.

Set in 1970s working-class East Dulwich, the novel follows David Starr who is cast in the role of 'Nancy' in his school's production of Oliver. As rehearsals get underway, he finds himself falling in love with the captain of the football team, Maxie Boswell, who plays the role of Bill Sikes in the play.

Jerry Mitchell is currently represented on Broadway with the musical adaptation of the film Pretty Woman and the 2013 Tony-Award winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots for which he received the Tony Award in recognition of his choreography, and a Best Director nomination. Recently his work was seen on Broadway as director of the Gloria Estefan bio-musical, On Your Feet, as choreographer of NBC television's production of "Hairspray, Live," and was nominated for an Olivier Award for his choreography in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which he also directed and co-produced in the West End.

