Rialto Chatter: Is MOONSHINE: THE HEE HAW MUSICAL On Track For Broadway?
The musical adaptation of the long-running television comedy, Hee Haw, could still be on the way to Broadway.
According to the New York Post, Moonshine: The Hee Haw Musical, which had its world premiere in 2015 at Dallas Theatre Center, hosted an industry reading this week in New York City.
With a book by recent Tony Award-winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), the Post writes that the reading attracted representatives from The Shubert Organization, Jujamcyn, and The Nederlander Organization.
Horn wrote to Post columnist, Michael Riedel: "The reading went really well, I think...It's still a laugh riot (I hope!), and come on, we all need to laugh right now."
Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical distills the spirit of an iconic television series and bottles it into an original musical comedy. Set in present-day Kornfield Kounty, this highly anticipated show introduces a new generation of characters as it tells the story of Misty Mae, the ultimate hometown girl who heads out to follow her dreams in the big city... of Tampa. When she returns home to introduce her slick city-boy beau to her friends and family, everything goes haywire.
The show features an original score by Grammy Best New Artist nominee Brandy Clark and Grammy Award winning songwriter/producer Shane McAnally (two of today's most critically acclaimed country music singer/songwriters).
