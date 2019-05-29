Rialto Chatter: HAIRSPRAY To Launch National Tour Fall 2020?

BroadwayWorld has learned that a National Touring production HAIRSPRAY may launch as soon as launch fall 2020! A representative for Networks Tours was unable to confirm official plans but noted the production is in the works. Additionally, the company recently released a promotional video for the tour - watch it below!

The show's original creative team, including director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell are expected to reunite for the production.

No word yet on official dates or casting.

Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently received Tony Award nominations in 13 categories, winning eight, including for best musical, book, score and direction. The production ran for more than six years, closing on January 4, 2009 after 2,642 performances.

The production opened in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2007 and won four Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical.

It's Baltimore 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV. Tracy's audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake by cult filmmaker John Waters. With music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan.





