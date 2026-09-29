Rhonda Hansome to Direct FARE TRADE Screenplay Reading in Queens

Rhonda 'Passion' Hansome directs a free, live reading of Rashmi Singh's original screenplay FARE TRADE on Saturday, October 3rd at Moore Jackson Community Garden (31-57 51st Street) in Woodside, New York. The event will begin at 4pm. (Raindate Sunday, Oct. 4). The Garden can be reached by taking the 'M' or 'R' subway to the 46th Street station in Queens.

The comedy/crime-thriller involves a Queens-based cab driver, a Wall Street double and promises one hell of a ride.

Rhonda is an award-winning off-Broadway director with over 40 production credits at venues located in the NYC metropolitan area. Singh, a 2026 New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) Queens Arts Fund (QAF) winner, is a multi-award winning screenwriter known for character-driven, female-fronted stories across genres.

FARE TRADE is supported by the NYFA Queens Arts Fund with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Founded in 2019, Moore Jackson Garden is 'a volunteer-led and -operated community garden, apiary, event space, and food scrap drop off site.'

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 3rd (Raindate Sunday, Oct. 4)

Time: 4pm

Venue: Moore Jackson Community Garden, 31-57 51st Street, Woodside, New York

Directions/Information: info@moorejacksonnyc.org

For additional information on Rhonda's future projects, visit rhondahansome.com.

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