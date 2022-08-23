Rhonda Hansome Will Appear in the 'Funny Over 50' Comedy Showcase at Caveat in Manhattan

Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything," / 2022 Black Women in Comedy LaffFest) will be joined by Hollie Harper, Kelli Dunham, Robin Siegel Lakin, Maribeth Mooney and Mina Hartong at the Funny Over 50 live (and livestream) comedy showcase on Tuesday August 23, 2022 at Caveat (21 A Clinton Street) in Manhattan.

Hosted by Georgia Clark, the 7:00pm show promises "a unique evening of stand-up and humorous storytelling from the city's best and brightest. women and non-binary performers who just happen to be over the age of fifty! "

Brought to you from the creators of Generation Women," tickets are $20 in advance, $20 at the door, $10 livestream.and can be purchased at: www.funnyoverfifty.com . Ages 21+ no outside food or drink is allowed.The venue's current COVID-19 policy requires proof of full vaccination and physical photo ID. For more information, e-mail: contact@caveat.nyc or 212-228-2100.



Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan RiversShow. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.



Caveat - on Manhattan's Lower East Side - can be reached by taking the F/J/M/Z train to the Essex / Delancey Street subway station. For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook@Rhonda Hansome Comedy, Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.