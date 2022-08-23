Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rhonda Hansome Will Appear in the 'Funny Over 50' Comedy Showcase at Caveat in Manhattan

The performance is on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Rhonda Hansome Will Appear in the 'Funny Over 50' Comedy Showcase at Caveat in Manhattan

Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything," / 2022 Black Women in Comedy LaffFest) will be joined by Hollie Harper, Kelli Dunham, Robin Siegel Lakin, Maribeth Mooney and Mina Hartong at the Funny Over 50 live (and livestream) comedy showcase on Tuesday August 23, 2022 at Caveat (21 A Clinton Street) in Manhattan.

Hosted by Georgia Clark, the 7:00pm show promises "a unique evening of stand-up and humorous storytelling from the city's best and brightest. women and non-binary performers who just happen to be over the age of fifty! "

Brought to you from the creators of Generation Women," tickets are $20 in advance, $20 at the door, $10 livestream.and can be purchased at: www.funnyoverfifty.com . Ages 21+ no outside food or drink is allowed.The venue's current COVID-19 policy requires proof of full vaccination and physical photo ID. For more information, e-mail: contact@caveat.nyc or 212-228-2100.


Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan RiversShow. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.

Caveat - on Manhattan's Lower East Side - can be reached by taking the F/J/M/Z train to the Essex / Delancey Street subway station. For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook@Rhonda Hansome Comedy, Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BOOK THIEF at the Octagon Theatre BoltonPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BOOK THIEF at the Octagon Theatre Bolton
August 23, 2022

Ahead of its world premiere at the Octagon Theatre Bolton this autumn, the musical adaptation of The Book Thief has released all new rehearsal photos.
Almeida Theatre Announces Upcoming New SeasonAlmeida Theatre Announces Upcoming New Season
August 23, 2022

The Almeida Theatre has announced a new season of shows from autumn 2022 to spring 2023, including a world premiere of a new musical from Elton john, Jake Shears and James Graham.
Chronic Insanity Will Open A New Venue in Nottingham's Cave SystemChronic Insanity Will Open A New Venue in Nottingham's Cave System
August 23, 2022

Nottingham-based theatre company Chronic Insanity are to launch a new, intimate multi-discipline arts venue in the system of caves below the city. The Void will become the city's first dedicated performance space to be housed in one of the 544 currently discovered subterranean dwellings, housing atmospheric and intimate work that takes advantage of the space's unique surroundings.
BLIPPI THE MUSICAL Returns To The Stage This ChristmasBLIPPI THE MUSICAL Returns To The Stage This Christmas
August 23, 2022

Following its hugely successful sold out run in London's West End, Moonbug Entertainment and Round Room Live, in collaboration with Carter Dixon McGill Productions, announced the return of Blippi The Musical. By popular demand, the global TV and internet sensation will return to the UK at the Lyric Theatre over the Christmas period.
FANBOY is Heading On Tour This AutumnFANBOY is Heading On Tour This Autumn
August 23, 2022

Fringe First award-winner Joe Sellman-Leava (Labels; Monster) is heading on tour with his hit Edinburgh Fringe show Fanboy.  This love-hate letter to pop culture and nostalgia explores our past and future selves through epic storytelling, razor-sharp impressions and a dose of theatrical magic. 