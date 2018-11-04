Review Roundup: What Do The Critics Think of AMERICAN SON? - Updating Live!

American Son, playing a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street), opens officially tonight, November 4, 2018.

A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. AMERICAN SON is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss, and identity.

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washingtonalongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan. Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Don't forget to check back throughout the night as we will be posting the reviews as they go live!

Charles McNulty, LA Times: The drama depends on the sustained pitch of Washington's portrayal of a mother ferociously battling forces larger, though not greater, than herself. The "Scandal" star could use more modulation in the early going, a fault of the direction as much as the writing. But the anguish of Demos-Brown's play is coiled inside a performance rooted in one character's story but containing real-world multitudes. Washington honors all the shattered loved ones who have gone through Kendra's experience.

"American Son" isn't a play for the decades, never mind for the ages. But it speaks directly to our grievous times. If the playwright's limitations are conspicuous, his knowledge of criminal-justice realities brings an uncompromising verisimilitude to an ending that should leave Broadway audiences gasping for breath.

Matt Windman, amNY: At its best, "American Son" is smart, mysterious and engrossing - not to mention an effective star vehicle for Washington, who gives a revealing, sympathetic performance in which her character's professional veneer gives way to surmounting doubt and desperation.

That being said, it can also feel thin in premise, didactic in tone and one-dimensional in characterization. In any event, it will instigate a debate among its attendees that may prove to be even more meaningful than the show itself.

David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter: One might question whether the grim inevitability of such a punitive ending was necessary, and whether the play might have gained complexity without diluting its message by subverting audience expectations with a different, less predictable outcome. But this is tense theater designed to shake up our complacency and make us think. In that aim, it succeeds.

Thom Geier, The Wrap: Director Kenny Leon keeps the action taut during the 90-minute running time, perhaps too taut. There isn't much breathing room in the production - and the ending is so abrupt that it's a wonder the curtain drop doesn't give the actors whiplash. This is the rare show that would benefit from a longer running time, from more scenes exploring the characters in greater depth.

There are other issues, too. Despite the best efforts of his talented cast, too often the characters can seem like mouthpieces for different points of view in a plot jerry-rigged in ways that don't always ring true. For instance, it's hard to swallow that Pasquale's FBI agent is the one who majorly loses his cool at the show's climax - or that he hasn't considered, let alone discussed, some of the issues of rearing a biracial son in modern America until this fateful night.

Marilyn Stasio, Variety: Playwright Demos-Brown is a clever phrase-maker, and he delights in using language that vividly illustrates the social and educational gulf between Larkin and Kendra. Lacking a common language, they fail to communicate on even the most basic level. The cop's awkward efforts to find out if Jamal goes by any other names is a sad but funny example of that lack of communication: "If he was taken into custody under a different alias... Gave a different... you know... different from some other time... is all I'm sayin'..." The concept of a street name is so totally foreign to Kendra that she honestly doesn't understand what Officer Larkin is asking her.

Helen Shaw, Time Out: We don't get many ancient Greek tragedies on Broadway. Tastes have changed, and what we think of as dramatic has shifted into different patterns. So Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son seems like a play from another time. It basically consists of two-person arguments, interspersed with messenger speeches: Something has happened offstage, and we wait with the characters to find out what it is. The rhetoric is heavy-handed, the grief and fear are unremitting, the brushstrokes are asphalt-thick, and there's no subtlety in either the characterizations or the narrative structure. In other words, Demos-Brown hasn't written a particularly skillful modern drama. But when the fate of a nation was at stake, Euripides wrote plays like this too.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: So you have to get past all that schematic writing to get to the deeper point, which is that racism poisons everything: marriages, justice, economic progress, decent black police officers, even hope for the American future. The two ex-spouses fight as proxies for their identities: Scott argues Kendra has encouraged the kid to be "too black"; Kendra says the kid was mad at having been abandoned by his rich, white dad. The African-American cop is caught in the middle. The piece wrestles with crucial issues, and it's performed with enough intensity by Pasquale and Washington under Kenny Leon's theme-based direction that they effectively collide with your own prejudices, whoever you might be. You feel everything the characters feel, and, given the crisis we're all in, that has worth.

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: No spoilers here, but that ending and the way the ending is phrased and treated (like a soap opera cliffhanger) instead of feeling real and raw, which I am sure was the intention, feels rushed and horribly exploitative. It struck this critic later that this ending is how the play may have more effectively begun from before peeling the layers away from this "American Son" and his parents' marriage, and the police brutality and racism the play seeks to skewer and impeach.

As it is, we barely know Jamal, or Kendra and Scott, or anything deeper than the issue than we would do from a multi-voiced cable news panel, by the end. The play is both a waste of important material and its talented cast.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: Tony winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) directs with the smooth efficiency befitting this procedural-style work, and the cast-Washington and Pasquale are especially fine as parents whose emotions ricochet from angry to anguished to afraid and back again-wrings just about all the drama they can out of the newsprint-thin script. Hopefully they'll both be available for the inevitable small-screen adaptation (Netflix, perhaps?). And expect regional theaters and college campuses to jump at American Son too. Timeliness is everything.

Elysa Gardner, New York Stage Review: The production's most impressive feature, in the end, is Derek McLane's scenic design, detailing a bleak, sterile waiting era, surrounded by windows through which we can see a steady downpour of rain, which stops intermittently but never for long. The set reflects Kendra's and her son's tragic conundrum-our nation's, really-more credibly and cannily than American Son, for all its noble aspirations, does overall.

