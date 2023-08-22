Review: NEXT TO NORMAL, Donmar Warehouse

The Pulitzer Prize for Drama- and three-time Tony Awards- winner Next to Normal has its much-awaited UK premiere at the Donmar Warehouse.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 2 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know! Photo 3 A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!
Review Roundup: EL MAGO POP Opens on Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: EL MAGO POP Opens on Broadway

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL, Donmar Warehouse

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL, Donmar Warehouse When next to normal hit Broadway in 2009 after a heavy rewrite, it shook the industry up. Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s story broke box office records and won three Tony Awards plus a Pulitzer Prize. It follows Diana Goodman’s battle with bipolar and its repercussions on her not-so-picture-perfect family.

It’s a harrowing representation of mental health struggles, the side effects of the medications Diana is prescribed, grief, and the vicious circle of toxic coping mechanisms. It’s a rare kind of musical. One that’s taken way too long to open in London. Artistic Director Michael Longhurst stages a new production helmed by Broadway superstar Caissie Levy.

It’s a heart-shatteringly extraordinary piece of theatre. It has no heroes or villains, just ordinary people trying to survive intense heartache and the alienation of mental illness. As Kitt and Yorkey untangle the knots between pain and rage, empathy and resentment with their hard-hitting tableaux of sorrow, Longhurst’s venue and its intimate auditorium elicit an emotional response whether you want it or not.

Moments of bitter laughter break up the verbalisation of what it feels like to live with a mood disorder. It’s a dark subject to put to music. The balletic, mesmerising dynamics of the family come to life with an astonishingly talented company. Levy brings raw emotion and an incredible vocal control to Diana, who mourns her past self and wrestles with the shortcomings of her parental duties. She is simply breathtaking. Jamie Parker picks up the pieces as her husband Dan, whose crippling stoicism is balanced between forgiveness and delusion as he fights back the same black hole that threatens to swallow him whole.

They’re joined by three young actors with stunning talent. If Levy and Parker are the mast of next to normal’s ship, Jack Wolfe (Gabe), Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Gabe’s sister Natalie), and Jack Ofrecio (Natalie’s boyfriend Henry) are the breeze in its sails. With big voices and strong acting abilities, the future of the business is safe in their hands. Wolfe is a devastating Gabe. He brings the house down effortlessly with “I’m Alive” and stops the show alongside Parker in their moving, brief reconnection at the end.

Worthington-Cox shows quiet anguish as the neglected Natalie, building a steady performance in the subtle changes in her eyes. The look on her face as her mum fails to recognise her is simply heartbreaking. Trevor Dion Nicholas completes the cast as Diana’s collection of medical professionals, who prescribe a number of medications with horrifying side effects and push her towards various treatments and quick fixes. It’s through him that we realise how imperfect the science of mental health and trauma is.

Clever design trickery concocted by Chloe Lamford transforms the scene. Furniture disappears and moves the action across the sleek lines of an upperclass home. Neutral colours and light wood establish the privilege the Goodmans are allowed, and one can’t help but think of how differently the plot would go if they couldn’t afford the American health system. Longhurst uses a revolving stage to add dynamism to the visuals and places the band on the upper level; the actors meander through them to enter and exit frequently, breaking the boundaries of reality and fiction.

If there’s one critique to give to this otherwise perfect production is that there is absolutely no need for the projections used during certain songs. What’s happening underneath the graphics is already engaging enough and we don’t require any further gimmicks to spice things up. The rock score is equally high-energy and introspective, with deep plunges into the psychology of spousal compassion and teenage angst, but also into the unravelling of bereavement and the first tentative steps into romantic love.

It’s a musical of profound emotional intelligence and accuracy. Informed and thought-provoking, it encourages reflection and promotes a healthy dialogue on the matter. It’s a touching, life-size picture of a family who can’t seem to overcome their pain. Too many productions are haphazardly labelled as “a must-see” these days, but this is the real deal.

Next to Normal runs at The Donmar Warehouse until 7 October.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner




RELATED STORIES

1
Annaleigh Ashford Out of SWEENEY TODD Due to Covid Photo
Annaleigh Ashford Out of SWEENEY TODD Due to Covid

Sweeney Todd star Annaleigh Ashford has tested positive for Covid-19. 

2
Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Get the latest update on GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley join as standbys. Find out more about the talented performers and their roles in this exciting production.

3
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP

In this video, watch as we take you to the El Mago Pop red carpet with celebrity guests including Jelani Remy, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Danny Kornfled, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and more!

4
Idina Menzel Is No Longer Managed By Scooter Braun Photo
Idina Menzel Is No Longer Managed By Scooter Braun

Idina Menzel is no longer working with Scooter Braun as her manager. The confirmation comes after the recent news that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato had cut ties with Braun this week. News that Justin Bieber had also stopped working with Braun surfaced last week, but those rumors have since been shut down by Braun's team.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL, Donmar WarehouseReview: NEXT TO NORMAL, Donmar Warehouse
Review: DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL, London PalladiumReview: DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL, London Palladium
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SAD, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SAD, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
WICKED

Recommended For You