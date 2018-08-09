Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh In on BE MORE CHILL Off-Broadway

The highly anticipated musical Be More Chill celebrates its official off-Broadway opening night tonight! The production runs through September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC).

Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. Be More Chill is an honest, edgy, super-hilarious look at coming of age in the digital age, set to some of the most exciting songs in contemporary musical theater.

This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying, and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s, and teen movies of the 90s. Little Shop of Horrors meets The Breakfast Club in this celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Terry Teachout, The Wall Street Journal: "Be More Chill" is a delight, a tale of social anxiety whose pop-rock score, written by Joe Iconis, is unfailingly lively and fresh. Stephen Brackett and Chase Brock, the director and choreographer, keep the pace brisk, and the cast, Stephanie Hsu in particular, is engaging without limit. Yes, Joe Tracz's book is deliberately pitched to an under-35 audience, but you don't have to be a millennial to get the jokes, much less to revel in the sparky charms of "Be More Chill." See it now if you can wangle a ticket, because it's going to hit big-and deservedly so-when it makes its inevitable move to Broadway.

Matt Windman, amNY: "Dear Evan Hansen" meets "Little Shop of Horrors" in "Be More Chill," a smart and crowd-pleasing new musical comedy containing superb pop-rock show tunes by Joe Iconis and crafted with familiar elements of high school teen comedy, sci-fi movies, social media and tristate suburbia.

