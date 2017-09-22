Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh In On KPOP at Ars Nova

Ars Nova, in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, presents the world premiere of KPOP, a high-octane immersive event that gives you a backstage pass to a K-pop music factory.

KPOP is here and America will never be the same. Claim your exclusive, all-access pass and immerse yourself in the Korean Pop music factory where stars are made... or broken.

KPOP was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim (The Model American, HBO's "Girls") and features a book by Kim, music & lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon (The View UpStairs), an immersive design by Woodshed Collective, choreography by Bessie-nominee Jennifer Weber (The Hip Hop Nutcracker, TruTV's "Face Off") and is directed by Teddy Bergman (Empire Travel Agency).

The predominantly Asian and Asian American cast of 18 includes Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, Katie Lee Hill (Nerds), Joomin Hwang, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Deborah Kim, Susannah Kim, Ashley Park (Sunday in the Park with George, The King and I), Sun Hye Park, James Saito, James Seol (A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Small Mouth Sounds), David Shih, Jason Tam (If/Then, Lysistrata Jones), John Yi and Ebony Williams (Beyoncé's Formation World Tour). Final two cast members will be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes Gabriel Hainer Evansohn (Production Design), Tricia Barsamian (Costume Design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Lighting Design), Will Pickens (Sound Design), Phillip Gulley (Projection and Video Design) and LIzzy Lee (Production Stage Manager).

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Adam Feldman, Time Out NY: The delightful new musical KPOP knows what kind of immersive theater it wants to be: The script says it aims to plunge us into the world of contemporary Korean music "like a bubble bath," and that's exactly what it does. It all pours out in the opening number, when the audience gathers for a supposed music-factory tour, and a dozen smiley young performers-stars of the fictional label JTM Entertainment-appear around us, dressed in flashy costumes as they deliver a pitch to cross over into the elusive U.S. market. ("Look at us," they sing. "Look at us right now.") For the next two and a half hours, as we move in groups through different areas of the shiny new A.R.T./New York Theatres complex, tiny bubbles of pleasure keep floating up and bursting all around us. Pop! Pop! Pop! We're sold.

Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter: The odds are that unless you're Asian, or possibly a teenager, you haven't given much thought to Korean pop music. But the genre widely known as K-pop is gaining a growing following both in the U.S. and around the world. It's now the subject of an ambitious new immersive, interactive musical that is often as physically exhausting as it is wildly entertaining. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes if you attend, because KPOP, which involves lots of standing and walking up and down stairs, demands as much from its audience as the Korean pop music industry apparently demands from its young artists.

Jonathan Mandell, DC Theatre Scene: KPOP, the wildly (and loudly) entertaining immersive theater piece offering the audience a tour of a Korean pop music factory, begins and ends with 15-minute concerts by the Korean boy group F8 and girl group Special K, dressed in Olympic-style jumpsuits or sexy black leather outfits, as well as the solo artist MwE, clad in sultry gowns. What may be most impressive about their energetic performances, complete with synchronized gyrations beneath a disco ball or behind dramatically billowing stage smoke, is that everything about them - including all 23 songs they sing - was created, à la The Monkees, just for this show.

Barbara Schuler, Newsday: Since the 2012 video "Gangnam Style" had everyone from Barack Obama on down trying to emulate those wacky dance moves, Korean pop music has been a thing.Now we get an intriguing glimpse of how it's created, with Ars Nova's "KPOP," an immersive musical by Jason Kim that takes us behind the scenes of one fictional label's music factory. The audience follows members of the cast through a maze of dance and recording studios, practice rooms, even the on-site plastic surgeon's office as these kids with potential are molded into top-tier talent.

