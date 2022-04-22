Review Roundup: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL National Tour Opens In Chicago

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. The limited engagement runs through May 14. Tickets are available at BroadwayInChicago.com.

The cast is led by Chicago's own Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate. The cast also includes Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andrés Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Gil Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: The eye-popping design elements of this show really are a reason to attend: The set, by Derek McLane, is like a box of chocolates. It's ornate but also designed to mutate according to how it is lit by Justin Townsend. And Catherine Zuber's costumes truly are a banquet of retro Parisian sensuality, a fusion of erotica and nostalgia. No wonder the people all around me Wednesday kept exhaling little gurgles of repressed pleasure.

Catey Sulliban, Chicago Sun-Times: If you can ignore the story, you're left with an inarguably entertaining night of music. This is a production that brings out the confetti cannons in the very first song and ramps things up from there. That rock-concert-adjacent, frenetic, hallucinogenic, sequin tsunami aesthetic is almost impossible to resist.

Misha Davenport, BroadwayWorld: Reed's Satine is enchanting. Though hardened from the circumstances of her upbringing, she is determined to eke out the best life that she can for herself and those around her. She and Ryan both share intense chemistry and are both able to match each other in vocal prowess.