Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Dazzles at PPAC

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, debuted in Boston in 2018, and seems like an incredibly logical adaptation of a wildly successful musical film. The stage version, showing at PPAC through December 31, hews very closely to the film in terms of plot and the bigger musical numbers, but also adds some new songs and showcases some exceptional sets and lighting that really make this production feel new on the stage. While jukebox musicals can feel tedious, this is a refreshing re-envisioning that sparkles with well-chosen songs and outstanding vocal performances.

In this production The Moulin Rouge, is a nightclub and performance venue in Paris operated by Harold Zidler, who also serves as Master of Ceremonies. The venue is frequented both by the Parisian elite and also the young Bohemians who believe in beauty, truth and love above all things. A recent arrival to Paris, Christian, falls in love with the headline performer, Satine, but their romance is doomed by factors outside of their control. The stage at PPAC was transformed into an opulent club by luxurious sets by Derek McLane and showcased by some of the best use of lighting (designed by Justin Townsend) this reviewer has seen in a long time. I may sound like a broken record at this point, but I will never stop expressing gratitude to touring productions who take the time and effort to create gorgeous and sumptuous physical sets, instead of relying on hacky projection. The craftsmanship and effort does not go unnoticed, and in the case of this production, really makes the audience feel like this is its own unique experience, rather than a re-hashing of a movie we can stream at home.

Of course, fantastic sets can only do so much on their own, and thankfully the cast of this show are absolutely phenomenal as well. The roles of Zidler (Robert Petkoff) and Toulouse-Lautrec (Nick Rashad Burroughs) have been somewhat expanded from the film, which gives these actors an opportunity to have their characters developed a bit more, and the audience gets to enjoy their phenomenal vocal talents. Petkoff’s Zidler has the right amount of bravado and showmanship, but when we get to peek behind the curtain, we see a bit more of his humanity and concern for his fellow performers. Burroughs does some scene-stealing as Toulouse-Lautrec, and also has a great rapport with Christian (Christian Douglas) and Santiago (Danny Burgos) as the three of them conspire to get their original production mounted at the Moulin Rouge, where — through a case of mistaken identity — Christian and Satine (Gabrielle McClinton) meet and fall in love.

The chemistry between Christian and Satine is what underpins the tension of this show, and Douglas and McClinton sizzle in their scenes together. McClinton has the additional challenge of alternating frequently between being a stage performer, seductress, invalid and schemer, all of which she handles expertly. Given the heavy themes of lost love and class struggles, it’s refreshing to remember that this show has moments of genuine hilarity, and McClinton has excellent comic timing in addition to exceptional vocal skills and range. Some of the best moments of this show are when Douglas and McClinton are singing together, but Douglas also brings the house down with his stunning delivery of the most heartbreaking line of the whole show “you’re free to leave me, but please don’t deceive me.” His is a voice worth seeking out, and it fills the massive space of PPAC with a velvety warmth.

Though there are some moments in the production where the quick cuts from song snippet to song snippet can start to feel like a game of Name That Tune, there are many well-used song combinations that really serve the story and are also great to listen to. The mashup of Bad Romance Toxic Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) at the top of Act 2 works surprisingly well. The back-to-back juxtaposition of Sia’s Chandelier, lit in green to highlight Christian’s night of heavy absinthe drinking, with a tango version of Roxanne bathed in red light creates an immersive experience that pulls the audience right in. While it can seem a bit strange to have a jukebox musical that doesn’t focus on the songs of a particular composer or performer, the way a lot of the chosen songs work together and serve the story is surprising and delightful. Overall, Moulin Rouge!: The Musical is a high energy, sexy extravaganza that thrills.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical runs December 19-31 at Providence Performing Arts Center. Tickets at ppacri.org or by calling 401.421.ARTS (2787).

Photo: The cast of the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.