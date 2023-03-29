Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Aronoff Center

Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Aronoff Center

Running Now - April 2nd

Mar. 29, 2023  

Jagged. Little. Pill. Three words that instantly spark reaction from anyone who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. Alanis Morissette released her iconic landmark album in 1995, and it's since been cemented in the memory and zeitgeist of pop culture. With the rise of jukebox musicals in the last 15 years, it was inevitable that Morissette's catalog would eventually get the theatrical treatment. With the vision of Broadway mainstay director Dianne Paulus and the dialogue of Oscar winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, Morissette's music and lyrics bring an original "feel everything" story to the stage.

The show centers around the Healys, an everyday, average family in Connecticut. But not everything is as it seems. The matriarch of the family, Mary Jane "MJ" Healy, is trying to maintain perfection in the aftermath of a car crash that awakened old demons and brought new ones. Her husband Steve is a workaholic trying to provide; Frankie is their youngest and adopted bisexual daughter, a young activist fighting her mother tooth and nail for every reason she can find; and Nick is their oldest son, the Harvard-accepted golden boy who does everything right. When Nick's friend Bella Fox is sexually assaulted at a party, the family starts to unravel with the trauma it causes to resurface and create.

Bligh Voth (filling in for Heidi Blickenstaff) did an absolutely phenomenal job as MJ. The role requires everything she has, and Voth left it all on the stage. From the highs of her comedic chops and jaw dropping vocals to her dramatic and heartbreaking lows, Voth leads the show like a seasoned professional. Chris Hoch as Steve is great in the show. His character is arguably the most underwritten, but Hoch finds great moments of sincerity throughout the show. Lauren Chanel is scrappy and ferocious as Frankie. She plays the character with a lot of sass, pathos, and teenage naïveté- all the while showcasing her smooth and fluid vocals. Dillion Klena as Nick is sincere and charming. Klena was a great voice, and his scenes with Voth's MJ are particularly moving and devastating.

The cast is rounded out by Jade McLeod as Jo, Frankie's best "friend". McLeod is given the vocal feast of getting to sing "You Outta Know". Without giving context or spoiling plot, she brings down the house in what's arguably the most thrilling moment in the show. Allison Sheppard does a wonderful job as Bella; her vocal performance is superb, and her portrayal is absolutely sobering and beautiful.

At times it feels like the story takes on more than it can handle, particularly with character archs and the sensitive subjects. It's mostly successful in its current form, but some focus could be beneficial. The show discusses things that deserve to be highlighted, but sometimes it feels it isn't delving into the topics as well as it could. The music, and how it's integrated into the story, feels very cohesive and natural, which is not an easy feat for most musicals of its type. The set design is simple but sleek and effective, making use of limited set pieces and multiple sliding panels and projections to set the scenes.

While Jagged Little Pill isn't perfect, it does a lot correctly. The performances all around are thrilling-- with the MVPs being Voth and McLeod-- and the music sounds phenomenal coming from such a talented group of performers. The show is only around for a limited time, and I wholeheartedly recommend you get a ticket to this wild, funny, sad, and ultimately cathartic ride of a musical.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Now - April 2nd

Aronoff Center For The Arts

650 Walnut Street Cincinnati, OH 45202.



Kentucky Shakespeare Tours HAMLET to Record 37 Parks in Annual SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS Sp Photo
Kentucky Shakespeare Tours HAMLET to Record 37 Parks in Annual SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS Spring Tour
Kentucky Shakespeare returns with the free SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS tour this spring. The 7-actor, 85-minute production of HAMLET will tour to multiple parks in Indiana and Kentucky this April and May.
Actors Theatre Of Louisville Presents PARTY PEOPLE By The Award-Winning Ensemble UNIVERSES Photo
Actors Theatre Of Louisville Presents PARTY PEOPLE By The Award-Winning Ensemble UNIVERSES, April 5-16
Actors Theatre welcomes back the award-winning ensemble UNIVERSES (Ameriville, Slanguage, Rhythmicity) for a kinetic mix of poetry, jazz, blues, hip-hop, boleros, salsa, and storytelling. Party People is a dynamic performance that illuminates the complex legacy of these revolutionary movements, and the potential for cross-cultural coalitions to bring power to the people. Performances are in the Pamela Brown Auditorium April 5-16, 2023.
Leslie Smart Named Executive Director of the Louisville Ballet Photo
Leslie Smart Named Executive Director of the Louisville Ballet
 Louisville Ballet has appointed Leslie B. Smart, CFRE to executive director of the organization, effective April 1.
Kentucky Performing Arts Names Dr. Tamekka Cornelius Director Of Diversity, Equity & I Photo
Kentucky Performing Arts Names Dr. Tamekka Cornelius Director Of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Kentucky Performing Arts announced that Dr. Tamekka L. Cornelius has been named Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the organization. She will be responsible for developing and implementing a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program that promotes internal and external initiatives for staff and volunteers, programs, community partners, and more.

From This Author - Taylor Clemons


Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: TOOTSIE at The Aronoff CenterBroadway Beyond Louisville Review: TOOTSIE at The Aronoff Center
March 14, 2023

What did our critic think of TOOTSIE at The Aronoff Center? As theatre innovates and reinvents, the days of the old-time musical comedies are all but behind us. But the broadway musical adaption of Tootsie (based on the 1982 film), is a welcome and refreshing musical comedy. The story is simple: an out of work actor needs a job, that actor gets hired in disguise as a woman, and deceit and hilarity ensues.
Review: Broadway Across America presents ANNIE at Kentucky Performing ArtsReview: Broadway Across America presents ANNIE at Kentucky Performing Arts
February 16, 2023

What did our critic think of ANNIE at Kentucky Performing Arts? When most people think of Annie, I'm sure the first thing that comes to mind is the 80s film, starring the iconic likes of Carol Burnett, Ann Reinking, Tim Curry, and Bernadette Peters. However, before that now-classic film, Annie started as a musical stage adaptation of the Little Orphan Annie comic strips. The show opened on Broadway in 1977, where it was a smash success in its own right, even before the film adaptation that would come later. The show and story have undoubtedly stood the test of time, what with numerous stage revivals, three film adaptations, and a live TV version broadcast on NBC. Not to mention every family-based community theatre in the country has had it as part of their seasons for the past 40 years.
Review: Broadway Across America Presents PRETTY WOMAN at Kentucky Performing ArtsReview: Broadway Across America Presents PRETTY WOMAN at Kentucky Performing Arts
December 2, 2022

What did our critic think of PRETTY WOMAN at Whitney Hall?
Review: TWINKIE AND THE BEAST at Drag Daddy ProductionsReview: TWINKIE AND THE BEAST at Drag Daddy Productions
December 2, 2022

What did our critic think of TWINKIE AND THE BEAST at Drag Daddy Productions?
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Aronoff CenterBroadway Beyond Louisville Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Aronoff Center
November 1, 2022

What did our critic think of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Aronoff Center?
share