BWW Review: HAMILTON at Dallas Summer Musicals

It's time to rise up and catch HAMILTON at Dallas Summer Musicals from November 16-December 5! The 11-time TONY Award-Winning Musical left audiences in awe over our Founding Fathers at Music Hall at Fair Park.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Modernized storytelling about the men and women who fought and won to create our nation. During the pandemic streaming services made it available so that anyone could see the original Broadway cast perform onstage but nothing compares to hearing the music of HAMILTON live and in person. The energy within Music Hall was palpable from the streets as an entirely masked audience packed the house. It was wonderful to see people of all ages and colors enjoying the musical storytelling that unfolded on stage. There's a reason why thousands have gone to experience Lin Manuel-Miranda's mega-hit musical in person. Unlike almost any other Broadway musical the reverberation of hip-hop and R&B leaves songs like "Wait for It" and "My Shot" on a constant loop in your head.

The North American Angelica tour of HAMILTON is packed with talent and star power throughout the cast. Most notably Edred Utomi as Hamilton, Josh Tower as Aaron Burr, and Stephanie Umoh as Angelica Schuyler. Josh Tower showed a lovely, tender side of Burr during Dear Theodosia which greatly differed from his feverish acts after The Room Where It Happens. Utomi's Hamilton was confident and calculative as he made each move that would further Hamilton's career. Utomi's chemistry with Eliza played by Zoe Jensen was touching and heartbreaking. Umoh's Angelica was the perfect representation of loyalty and sisterhood.

My favorite standouts were Peter Matthew Smith as King George, Paul Oakley Stovall as George Washington, and Zoe Jensen as Eliza Hamilton. Smith's King George had the audience before he ever spoke and every time he stepped on the stage it was an uproarious delight. His version of King George was a petty and devilish outside perspective that the audience loved spilling the British tea with. George Washington played by Paul Oakley Stovall was regal and commanded the stage as 'The General.' Washington's farewell in 'One Last Time' left me with tears in my eyes as Stovall had left himself completely vulnerable onstage as leader, character, and performer. Zoe Jensen's Eliza Schuyler had me enthralled the entire evening. Jensen's voice had such precision and clarity that her singing hit straight to the bone. Her Eliza was powerful, feminine, and ever-evolving during the two-hour musical. I wouldn't be surprised to see Ms. Jensen back on Broadway as another female powerhouse very soon.

The entire cast was full of brilliant dancers and the show would not be the same if it were not for the ensemble. Those wonderful ensemble cast members include Natalie Kaye Clater, Taylor N. Daniels, John Devereaux, Patrick Garr, Lencia Kebede, Paige Krumbach, Krystal Mackie, Robbie Nicholson, Wesley Ryan, Will T. Travis, and Damani Van Rensalier. The majority of the cast was non-white and made this Latina's heart swell with pride as each cast member represented true diversity and inclusion onstage. HAMILTON has made an important step into the performance industry showing people from all walks of life and seeing representation from all over the world had me full of hope.

The entire production from set design to lighting was top tier Broadway and it was apparent that an incredible amount of passion and hard work went into this production. HAMILTON received a standing ovation and I doubt the HamLove will go away any time soon, buy your tickets now! Don't throw away your shot to see HAMILTON at Dallas Summer Musicals November 16-December 5! Buy tickets: https://dallassummermusicals.org/shows/hamilton/

Know Before You: https://dallassummermusicals.org/tickets/plan-your-visit/