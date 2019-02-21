Review Roundup: Did Critics Make a Match in Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

The critically-acclaimed National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish opens tonight at Stage 42 (422 W 42nd St.) for a limited engagement through June 30, 2019.

The unprecedented success of this Yiddish language production of Fiddler - which is accompanied with English and Russian supertitles was presented by NYTF at the Museum of Jewish Heritage (36 Battery Place) and extended and sold out four times following its premiere there on July 4, 2018. It ran through December 30, 2018.

Directed by Academy Award-and-Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish cast includes, Broadway veteran Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award-nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Michael Einav as Ensemble; Lisa FishmanBobe Tsatyl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom; Abby Goldfarb as Female Swing; Samantha Hahn as Beylke; Cameron Johnson as Fyedka; John Giesige as Male Swing/Dance Captain; Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoyl; Moshe Lobel as Understudy; Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl; Evan Mayer as Sasha; Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave; Raquel Nobile as Shprintze; Jonathan Quigley as Ensemble; Nick Raynor as Yosl; Bruce Sabath as Leyzer- Volf; Kayleen Seidl as Ensemble; Drew Seigla as Perchik; Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov; Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore; James Monroe tevko as Mendl; Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler; Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy; Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl.

David Roone, The Hollywood Reporter: Grey navigates the show's many shifts from comedy to pathos, from elation to fear and desolation, with a supple hand, and the heartfelt investment in the story and characters is evident throughout. This production is such a labor of love that it's virtually impossible not to respond to its emotional trenchancy. No revival of Fiddler will ever come close to the original's epic eight-year run, but this one demands to be seen.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: And no matter what language you speak, you'll recognize the pogrom that interrupts Tsaytl and Motl's wedding, which is punctuated by a lengthy series of ominous offstage cries and clatter, culminating in perhaps the ultimate act of disrespect: defacing the Torah. (There were audible gasps in the house.) Surely I wasn't the only one who at that moment-or, toward the end, when the villagers are ordered at gunpoint to leave their beloved hometown, "underfed, overworked Anatevke...intimate obstinate Anatevke"-thought about last fall's fatal shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Fiddler has never felt old or dated, but now, unfortunately, it feels especially timely.

Jesse Oxfeld, New York Stage Review: There's a lot to smile at in this wonderful production, directed by the actor Joel Grey, which opened tonight as likely the first-ever success at Stage 42, that just-outside-the-Lincoln-Tunnel off-Broadway venue formerly known as the Little Shubert. The Folksbiene is a 100-odd-year-old institution, a connection to the Golden Age of Yiddish theater, and this staging must be its most successful production at least since Fyvush Finkel was in short pants. Working from a 1966 script previously performed only in Israel, it was extended four times at the troupe's home in the Museum of Jewish Heritage before making the transfer uptown.

