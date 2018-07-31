Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On TWELFTH NIGHT in Central Park

The Public Theater's production of Public Works' TWELFTH NIGHT, conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, Choreography by Lorin Latarro, and directed by Oskar Eustis and Kwame Kwei-Armah, opened tonight and will run through Sunday, August 19.

The complete Equity cast of TWELFTH NIGHT features Kim Blanck (Female Understudy), Ato Blankson-Wood (Orsino), Lori Brown-Niang (Maria), Troy Anthony (Sebastian), Nanya-Akuki Goodrich (Olivia), JW Guido (Featured Illyrian), Daniel Hall (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Shuler Hensley (Sir Toby Belch), Javier Ignacio (Male Understudy), Nikki M. James (Viola), Jonathan Jordan (Antonio), Andrew Kober (Malvolio), Patrick J. O'Hare(Fabian), and Shaina Taub (Feste). The Equity company is joined by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs who will perform together on the Delacorte stage in this enchanting comedy.

The Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center(Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), The Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education (Bronx), Children's Aid (all boroughs) and Domestic Workers United (all boroughs).

In celebration of five extraordinary years of Public Works, a Public Theater initiative that invites community members across New York to create ambitious works of participatory theater, Free Shakespeare in the Park presents a re-imagining of Public Works' 2016 musical adaptation of TWELFTH NIGHT for a full five-week run in Central Park. Professional artists and two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs will perform together on the Delacorte stage in this enchanting comedy about Viola (Nikki M. James), a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is sent to court a countess, and falls in love with a Duke. Featuring music and lyrics by critically-acclaimed songwriterShaina Taub, this very special TWELFTH NIGHT is a unique partnership between two Public Theater programs that exemplify The Public's commitment to radical inclusion. Oskar Eustis, The Public's Artistic Director, and Kwame Kwei-Armah, incoming Artistic Director of London's Young Vic, helm this unforgettable musical about love in all its many disguises.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Ben Brantley, The New York Times: I speak from firsthand experience, having been part of last Friday's audience for Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub's happiness-drenched "Twelfth Night," which runs through August 19 at the al fresco Delacorte Theater. The skies remained wide open that night - sometimes misting, sometimes spitting and sometimes bawling up a storm.

Nicole Serratore, Variety: Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub's musicalized "Twelfth Night" is the kind of outdoor summer theater that transcends bad weather. Even if the skies crackle with lightning and showers soak you in your seat (as happened to this critic), you'll still leave Central Park's Delacorte Theater beaming. The co-creators take Shakespeare's themes and wrap them in an ebullient package, making sure everything about this production - from the inclusive casting to the use of American Sign Language to the invitation to the audience to come mingle with the cast on stage at the start - says "welcome." With a score of catchy tunes and ardent performances, it's a happy marriage of a classic play with a contemporary execution.

Barbara Schuler, Newsday: Shakespeare's tale of shipwrecked twins washed up on the shores of Illyria, each assuming the other dead, gets an abridged telling here, and purists will likely quibble with some of the liberties taken. Everyone else will have a great time watching the antics as Viola (the delightful Nikki M. James) dresses in grief as her brother, setting in motion a tangle of misguided relationships, but finding herself in the process. "I feel so seen as a guy," she sings.

Matt Windman, amNY: Of the many productions of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" I have seen in recent years, this is by far the most bright and upbeat. The play's famous opening line of helpless melancholy - "If music be the food of love, play on" - has become the inspiration for a celebratory opening number, while the finale ("Eyes of Another") promotes empathy and compassion.

Allison Adato, Entertainment Weekly: It's a fitting prelude to this kitchen-sink telling of the gender-crossed, mistaken-identity comedy that joyfully mixes theater amateurs with pros and references everything from New Orleans jazz funerals to Beyoncé hits to Fortnite dances. Co-directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Oskar Eustis (artistic directors, respectively, of London's Young Vic and New York's Public Theater), this Twelfth Night is a 90-minute sprint that tosses out a lot of 17th-century verse in favor of contemporary lyrics. At times that does give the impression of two shows sewn, artfully if not seamlessly, together: one a jaunt through Shakespeare's text, the other a musical retelling.

