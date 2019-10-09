Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Limited Engagement in Toronto

After critically acclaimed, smash-hit runs at The Old Vic London, in London's West End, and at The Public Theater New York, Girl from the North Country comes to Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. Performances are now on stage through Sunday, November 24.

1934. A time-weathered guesthouse in the heartland of America. Only a song can shake off the dust for one group of wayward souls-and old dreams may hold the promise of new beginnings. As they pass in and out of each other's lives, their stories awaken with passion, fury and extraordinary beauty. Reimagining the music of Bob Dylan as roof-raising ensemble pieces and soul-stirring solos, celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) writes and directs this heartbreaking and universal story about family and love.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment UK, David Mirvish and The Old Vic with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer



A Broadway production of the musical will premiere at New York's Belasco Theatre, performances begin on February 7, 2020, with the opening night set for March 5.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Karen Fricker, Toronto Star: As much as there is a story, it has to do with the owner of the boarding house, Nick Laine (Donald Sage Mackay), whose life is slowly unravelling: his wife Elizabeth (Katie Brayben) has early dementia, his son Gene (Colin Bates) is jobless and alcohol-dependent, his adopted Black daughter Marianne (Gloria Obianyo) is pregnant and unmarried, he's having an affair with one of his tenants (Rachel John), and he can't keep up with his mortgage payments. Other tenants include the Burke family: the domineering father (David Ganly), desperate-to-please wife (Anna-Jane Casey) and developmentally disabled young adult son Elias (Steffan Harri). On a rainy night, two other lost souls blow in: a Black boxer (Shaq Taylor) and hucksterish Bible salesman (Finbar Lynch).

Martin Morrow, Globe and Mail: The playwright, who first made his name with that spine-tingling classic The Weir, invests the drama with a sense of foreboding and, near the end, even includes a supernatural scene. Mark Henderson's crepuscular lighting on Rae Smith's folksy set adds to the apprehensive mood. Things are not entirely grim, however. The second act opens with a lively, foot-stomping singalong to the nonsensical You Ain't Goin' Nowhere. By then, we're almost in danger of forgetting that Dylan has also written some pretty funny songs over the years.

Isabella Perrone, BroadwayWorld: There is a bit of disconnect between the songs and the story, too, as characters don't sing as if they own the songs. The use of old-fashioned silver microphones makes the singing more like a performance within a performance-and they're really beautiful interpretations of Dylan's works-but it doesn't feel like a traditional musical. Maybe that's a good thing, and maybe it's not. What can be said is that despite a lack of connection overall, there's something about GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY that can make you feel. Looking back, there were moments where I felt deeply during the show, but after leaving the quiet of the theatre it became difficult to identify or make sense of some of those emotions.

Susan G. Cole, Now Magazine: The performers, many of whom pick up instruments to join the band, are uniformly superb. Brayben, as a woman slowly losing her mind, but, ironically, the only one with a handle on the truth, is brilliant singing Like A Rolling Stone like Alanis on dexies. Then again hers is the only character written with much depth.

Paula Citron, Ludwig-Van: The London critics, in particular, talk about audience members crying at the end of Girl from the North Country, but I, who am usually the first to be consumed by sentiment, (I cried when the lepers got cured in Ben-Hur), shed nary a tear. In fact, I felt no connection at all. While I understand what McPherson was trying to do in separating Dylan's mostly mournful songs from the direct story line, this disconnect rendered the show medium cool, for me, at least. Since the characters are not singing about themselves, the show is missing that emotional underpinning. Not helping matters is Rae Smith's set that is gloomy and undistinguished, although her drab period costumes are spot on.

