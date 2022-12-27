Review Roundup: BROADWAY RISING Documentary Comes to VOD

Broadway Rising, the documentary following Broadway's return from the pandemic, is now available to watch on digital platforms like Google Play, Prime Video, iTunes, and more.

Directed by Amy Rice and produced by Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Broadway Rising tells the inspiring journey back to the stage and the toll of the pandemic on the Broadway community after a historic closure.

The feature length documentary follows subjects from all areas of the Broadway community - stage doormen, wardrobe technicians, playwrights, producers, actors, ushers, dancers, directors - to paint a full picture of the strength and diversity of the people on the stage and behind the scenes & their resilience, hope and dedication of being part of Broadway's reopening.

Check out what critics thought about the documentary below!

Nicolas Rapold, New York Times: Despite the diligent quantity of viewpoints, the sameness of the tone, sometimes-breezy editing and looping score produce a bland sensation as the movie soldiers on to the September 2021 reopening of theaters. It can't fail to trigger shudders of recognition as well as feelings of release, but the filmmaking lacks a certain drama."

Elizabeth Weitzman, The Wrap: "She does follow so many people (Patti LuPone, Danny Burstein and Lin Manuel-Miranda are among the other luminaries interviewed) that it's hard to connect with everyone. But a few of the stories make a particular impact, and together they build toward a message every one of them would approve: Through tragedy, melodrama or triumph, the show always goes on."

Steve Prokopy, Third Coast Review: "Broadway Rising is primarily a celebration, but it never loses sight of the lives impacted or lost during this traumatic time. The recurring shots of empty New York streets never loses its impact, and I'm sure those impacted the most will never forget the ordeal. This film is a reminder that these folks are survivors, just as we all are."

Serena Seghedoni, Loud And Clear: "It's also a film that delivers exactly what it says on the cover - a look at how Broadway "rose" after covid closures, and that may work both to its advantage and to its detriment. Theatre fans will certainly appreciate the insight into the industry and the ultimate story of resistence and survival told by the movie, but others might find it hard not to think of the much more devastating consequences the virus had on so many other, less "glamorous" and often undiscussed industries."

Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies: "Broadway Rising may ultimately become a time capsule in the years to come but this documentary puts a face on the resilience in the long road to reopening Broadway. As the saying goes, the show must go on!"

Watch the trailer for the documentary here: