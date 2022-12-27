Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: BROADWAY RISING Documentary Comes to VOD

Review Roundup: BROADWAY RISING Documentary Comes to VOD

The film is now available to watch on digital platforms like Google Play, Prime Video, iTunes, and more. 

Dec. 27, 2022  

Broadway Rising, the documentary following Broadway's return from the pandemic, is now available to watch on digital platforms like Google Play, Prime Video, iTunes, and more.

Directed by Amy Rice and produced by Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Broadway Rising tells the inspiring journey back to the stage and the toll of the pandemic on the Broadway community after a historic closure.

The feature length documentary follows subjects from all areas of the Broadway community - stage doormen, wardrobe technicians, playwrights, producers, actors, ushers, dancers, directors - to paint a full picture of the strength and diversity of the people on the stage and behind the scenes & their resilience, hope and dedication of being part of Broadway's reopening.

Check out what critics thought about the documentary below!

Nicolas Rapold, New York Times: Despite the diligent quantity of viewpoints, the sameness of the tone, sometimes-breezy editing and looping score produce a bland sensation as the movie soldiers on to the September 2021 reopening of theaters. It can't fail to trigger shudders of recognition as well as feelings of release, but the filmmaking lacks a certain drama."

Elizabeth Weitzman, The Wrap: "She does follow so many people (Patti LuPone, Danny Burstein and Lin Manuel-Miranda are among the other luminaries interviewed) that it's hard to connect with everyone. But a few of the stories make a particular impact, and together they build toward a message every one of them would approve: Through tragedy, melodrama or triumph, the show always goes on."

Steve Prokopy, Third Coast Review: "Broadway Rising is primarily a celebration, but it never loses sight of the lives impacted or lost during this traumatic time. The recurring shots of empty New York streets never loses its impact, and I'm sure those impacted the most will never forget the ordeal. This film is a reminder that these folks are survivors, just as we all are."

Serena Seghedoni, Loud And Clear: "It's also a film that delivers exactly what it says on the cover - a look at how Broadway "rose" after covid closures, and that may work both to its advantage and to its detriment. Theatre fans will certainly appreciate the insight into the industry and the ultimate story of resistence and survival told by the movie, but others might find it hard not to think of the much more devastating consequences the virus had on so many other, less "glamorous" and often undiscussed industries."

Danielle Solzman, Solzy at the Movies: "Broadway Rising may ultimately become a time capsule in the years to come but this documentary puts a face on the resilience in the long road to reopening Broadway. As the saying goes, the show must go on!"

Watch the trailer for the documentary here:


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Photos: Ben Vereen Visits the Museum Of Broadway Photo
Photos: Ben Vereen Visits the Museum Of Broadway
See photos of Legendary Broadway (and film, TV, and concert) star Ben Vereen making a holiday visit to see the new Museum Of Broadway!
VIDEO: Go Behind MATILDAs Musical Numbers In New Netflix Featurette Photo
VIDEO: Go Behind MATILDA's Musical Numbers In New Netflix Featurette
Netflix has shared a new 'Dance, Maggots, Dance!' featurette, going behind the scenes of the musical numbers in the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. The featurette also includes interviews with Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, director Matthew Warchus, and more. Watch the new video now!
VIDEO: Watch Shoshana Bean, Natasha Yvette Williams & More Celebrate the Holidays on G Photo
VIDEO: Watch Shoshana Bean, Natasha Yvette Williams & More Celebrate the Holidays on GMA3
The special 'Broadway Brings the Holidays to 'GMA3'' featured performances by Shoshana Bean, Michael James Scott, Natasha Yvette Williams, and Tyler Hardwick. The episode also featured the premiere of Tony nominee and Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph's new holiday music video. Watch the videos now!
VIDEO: ENCANTO Cast Performs We Dont Talk About Bruno at the Hollywood Bowl Photo
VIDEO: ENCANTO Cast Performs 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at the Hollywood Bowl
Disney+ has released the video of the cast of Encanto singing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' live at the Hollywood Bowl. The clip is from the new Disney+ concert special, which is now available to stream. The video features Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Amy Rice on Documenting Broadway's Return In BROADWAY RISINGInterview: Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Amy Rice on Documenting Broadway's Return In BROADWAY RISING
December 23, 2022

Jessr Tyler Ferguson and Amy Rice have documented the return of Broadway through the documentary Broadway Rising. BroadwayWorld sat down with Rice and Ferguson to discuss how the documentary originall came about, the current state of Broadway, and what they hope people take away from the film.
VIDEO: Watch Emma Thompson Transform Into Miss Trunchbull In MATILDA THE MUSICALVIDEO: Watch Emma Thompson Transform Into Miss Trunchbull In MATILDA THE MUSICAL
December 23, 2022

Netflix has released a look inside Emma Thompson's transformation into Miss Trunchbull in the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. Joining Thompson in the new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical is Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, and more. Watch the new makeover video now!
How to Watch GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY on NetflixHow to Watch GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY on Netflix
December 23, 2022

Here's how you can watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly-anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out online! The cast includes Daniel Craig, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Jackie Hoffman, and more.
OUTLANDER Season Seven to Premiere In Summer 2023 on STARZOUTLANDER Season Seven to Premiere In Summer 2023 on STARZ
December 23, 2022

STARZ recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the “Outlander” family, including Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter,” as well as returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan “Jamie Fraser,” and more.
ABC & The Wonderful World of Disney To Air Fan-Favorite Movies Every Sunday Night in JanuaryABC & The Wonderful World of Disney To Air Fan-Favorite Movies Every Sunday Night in January
December 23, 2022

Throughout the entire month, ABC will cap-off weekends with beloved titles currently available to stream on Disney+, including “The Lion King” and “Finding Nemo” as well as the broadcast world premieres of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Iron Man” and “The Avengers.”
share