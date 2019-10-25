Review Roundup: Adam Pascal Leads 5 Star Theatricals' THE MUSIC MAN - What Did the Critics Think?

Tony nominee Adam Pascal stars as Professor Harold Hill in the first show of the 5-Star Theatricals 2019-2020 season, THE MUSIC MAN, featuring book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, musical direction by Brad Ellis, choreography by Peggy Hickey and directed by Larry Raben.

THE MUSIC MAN runs through Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Don Grigware, BroadwayWorld: To say that Pascal breathes new life into Hill is an understatement. Robert Preston did indeed put his stamp on the role, but Pacal wins us over quite naturally and powerfully by just proceeding in a down.to.earth manner. McDonough is a joy as Marian. With a gorgeous classically-trained soprano, she is totally winning. I don't know why she had to wear glasses though and a overly old maidish wig. I would prefer to have seen her true beauty stand out as did that of Shirley Jones on film.Mills makes a devoted Marcellus and Grosso is relentlessly annoying in Cowell's pursuit of Hill. Joe Hart is delightfully comedic as Mayor Shinn and Christie Lynn Lawrence as his wife Eulalie is a hoot and a half. Lisa Dyson makes Mrs. Paroo a comic gem and Blond is right on target as the lisping Winthrop. Great praise to the entire ensemble. Under Hickey's choreographic hand, everyone does fantastic work, seen especially in the "Marian the Librarian" number as well as "Shipoopi", "Trouble" and of course, "Seventy-Six Trombones". The male barbershop quartet harmonize beautifully on "Lida Rose", |Sincere" and the one-liner "Ice Cream".

Imaan Jalali, LA Excites: Pascal, who was last regularly seen by Southern California audiences two years ago as rock-star Will Shakespeare in the national tour of "Something Rotten!", is a huge get for 5-Star Theatricals. More importantly, he isn't just shoehorned into the role of Harold Hill because he's a star, but because he is a great fit for it. As he exhibited as Shakespeare, and conveys in a similar fashion as Hill, Pascal has a knack for playing the overconfident, seductive, and unprincipled lead who fascinatingly maintains his favor intact. Dapperly dressed in either fancy three-piece suits, or a red coat and a shako with a plume, Pascal's Hill is the one charlatan attendees will be rooting for as he goes on an accelerated speak-singing sermon in "Trouble," and avoids suspicion and skepticism with "Seventy-Six Trombones," before falling for the reflection of his opposite - Marian - which is emphasized in the tender duet, "Till There Was You."

Tony Frankel, Stage and Cinema: Not only does this musical never grow old but director Larry Raben's production - with infectious dances staged by Peggy Hickey - is absolutely thrilling. And those songs! "Till There Was You," "76 Trombones," "Goodnight My Someone," "Lida Rose" and of course "Trouble" are amazing. This timeless musical should not be missed.

