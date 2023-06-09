Review: GROUNDHOG DAY, Old Vic

Slicker, shinier and absurdly entertaining.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 2 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 4 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Review: GROUNDHOG DAY, Old Vic

Review: GROUNDHOG DAY, Old Vic There’s more than a whiff of familiarity down at London’s Waterloo at the moment; Olivier award-winning Groundhog Day is back at the Old Vic and so is Andy Karl, playing the sneering weatherman Phil Connors. We loved it, Broadway didn't, but this revival is a veritable theatrical triumph and a heartwarming treat for anyone lucky enough to get a ticket.

Danny Rubin’s story (who wrote the original 1993 movie, starring Bill Murray) follows weatherman Phil Connors as he is forced to rural Punxsutawney, Philadelphia to report on the annual tradition of Groundhog Day, where a groundhog, also named Phil, will predict the arrival of spring. When a blizzard traps the crew in the town, Phil realises that he condemned to relive the same day for the rest of his life.

Matthew Warchus’ production is now slicker, shinier and even more absurdly entertaining. For all its slapstick comedy, ultimately, the show is about the redemption of a man who had become so cynical of life that it has lost all its meaning.

Andy Karl has been playing Phil Connors since the production first opened seven years ago and is so perfect as that is hard to imagine an alternative actor playing the role. Charming, yet mockingly contemptuous of everyone and everything, Karl relishes retaining Phil’s sharp edge in the show, repeatedly wooing his producer Rita with ever-more elaborate set-ups, until he is tripped up by his ego and desire just to get her into bed. He shows real growth as his character realises that his life could be so much more fulfilled if he simply treated people with kindness and humanity.

Tanisha Spring gives the role of Rita real clout; her character is looking for love, but not at any cost. Spring is assertive yet shows flashes of vulnerability too; she also has a lovely clarity to her voice.

There is no weak link in an incredibly energetic supporting cast, with great work from Andrew Langtree, Billy Nevers and Eve Norris in particular. Norris gives a beautifully touching rendition of the poignant second act opener “Playing Nancy”.

Tim Minchin’s incredibly varied music and often ingenious lyrics compliment Warchus’ clever direction, which means that the story is established and explored without ever becoming frustrating in its repetition.

The production is a masterclass in stage craft; there is a brilliantly realised car chase, and a section where Phil repeatedly tries to kill himself, only to magically reappear elsewhere on stage, is simply magnificent.

Rob Howell’s intricate set includes celebratory parades, Phil’s tired bed and breakfast and a diner and transforms almost imperceptibly. Hugh Vanstone’s lighting, Paul Kieve's illusions and Andrezej Goulding's animations also deserve huge credit for creating both atmosphere and drama. Lizzie Gee’s choreography is also epic, with a particular highlight of a wonderful tap routine.

Funny and warm, silly yet touching, Groundhog Day is a deft and delicious delight and that cannot be repeated enough.

Read our fascinating interview with Andy Karl here.

Groundhog Day is at the Old Vic until 19 August

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan




RELATED STORIES

1
Watch: Sarah Silverman Says THE BEDWETTER Will Come to Broadway Photo
Watch: Sarah Silverman Says THE BEDWETTER Will Come to Broadway

Sarah Silverman said on her podcast that her musical, The Bedwetter, will eventually move to Broadway.

2
Video: THE WHOS TOMMY Extended at the Goodman; Get a Behind the Scenes Look Photo
Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Extended at the Goodman; Get a Behind the Scenes Look

Watch a behind the scenes video of Lorin Latarro and Ali Louis Bourzgui as they discuss The Who's Tommy at the Goodman!

3
Video: Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tonys Photo
Video: Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's

Watch Tariq (Aka Corn Kid) share his feelings about This year's Tony Awards taking place on June 11, also known as National Corn on the Cob Day.

4
TKTS 50th Anniversary Celebration to Take Place in Times Square Photo
TKTS 50th Anniversary Celebration to Take Place in Times Square

On Wednesday, June 28, TDF’s TKTS will mark 50 years in Times Square. Starting at 11am, there will be a special celebration in honor of TKTS’ golden anniversary behind the TKTS Booth on Broadway and 47th Street, in front of the red steps.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICALSummer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL
Review: GROUNDHOG DAY, Old VicReview: GROUNDHOG DAY, Old Vic
Theatre on Kew Announce Summer Production of ALICE IN WONDERLANDTheatre on Kew Announce Summer Production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND
Exclusive Presale for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Returning to the West EndExclusive Presale for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Returning to the West End

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Video Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway Video
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway
Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee Video
Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You