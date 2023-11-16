Review: Colombian Daniel Gutierrez: Leading the Rhythm of 'On Your Feet' National Tour at On Your Feet! National Tour

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Daniel Gutiérrez is a talented  pianist, arranger and music director from Cali, Colombia, who is currently bringing the essence of Latin music to stages across the United States as musical director of the national tour of On Your Feet!

In 2021 Daniel embarked on his American Odyssey, making his debut as associate musical director of On your Feet!  En Español at the Gala Theater in Washington DC. Shortly after, he obtained the  position as pianist and Music director of the National Tour of the show, which has continued its captivating journey, and whose last performance is estimated for April 2024.

Daniel's musical journey is related to the guiding presence of his long-time friend and collaborator, Luis Salgado. Their friendship of more than 12 years, became the base of Daniel's American adventure.

"Luis is the master key to my entire situation here,” Daniel fondly recalls. Having met in Cali during workshops where Daniel played piano for Luis, it was Luis himself who sponsored Daniel’s trip to the United States. Since then, Daniel has been an active participant of Salgado Producciones, considering Luis as his key to success.

In the realm of "On Your Feet," Daniel found mentorship under Clay Oswald, the musical director who shaped Gloria Estefan's iconic career. Working alongside Oswald proved to be a transformative and inspiring experience, allowing Daniel the opportunity to bring Estefan's music to life on stage.

Beyond the National Tour, Daniel's creative footprint extends to projects like Viva Broadway, where he served as an associate musical director alongside Jaime Lozano, another talented Musician in the Latin industry in the US, and his mentor, Luis Salgado. This great show unfolded in the bustling heart of Times Square just a few months ago.

Additionally, Daniel directs and produces his own project, Manteca Blue & the Latin Corner”  currently displayed in Colombia. With aspirations to bring this project to the USA, Daniel envisions himself leading the band, adding his unique touch into every note. Additionally, with Salgado Producciones, Daniel is cooking up 2 or 3 projects to be developed between now and 2026, including the creation of a new musical about stories from Puerto Rico and Latin America.

Daniel's journey traces back to his roots in Cali, where he graduated from the University Del Valle as a composer and pianist. His artistic endeavors led him to co-produce "La Mamba Negra," a project where he served as a pianist aswell. For the past six years, Daniel also ventured into the world of teaching, sharing his expertise as a professor in musical production at ICESI university in Cali.  Daniel's musical prowess transcends borders; he has embarked on musical tours across Europe, Latin America, Australia, and beyond, collaborating with renowned Colombian and Mexican artists as a music producer and accompanist.

Reflecting on his experiences, Daniel emphasizes the crucial moment for Latinos in the entertainment industry:

¨Yo creo que es nuestro momento como latinos de mostrar fuerza y union y es un momento en el que toda la industria musical y del entretenimiento, deja de ver al latino como representación cliche, sino que estamos listos para la oportunidad y mostrar lo autentico. ¨

("I believe it's our time to show our strength and unity. The industry no longer sees Latinos as mere clichés but start to recognize our authenticity. We are ready for the opportunity," he asserts passionately.)

With his fingers dancing on the keys and his heart pulsating with rhythm, Daniel Gutierrez continues to inspire, bringing the spirit of Latin music to the forefront, one captivating performance at a time. As "On Your Feet" echoes through theaters, Daniel's story shows the power of talent, dedication, and the unbreakable spirit of the Latin community.



