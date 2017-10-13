Revamped LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Haulted Due to Rights Issues

Oct. 13, 2017  

Revamped LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Haulted Due to Rights Issues

Audrey II might not be heading back to the stage as soon as expected.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ellen Greene, who played Audrey in the original off Broadway production and subsequent film, revealed that a reworked version will not have a future because of a rights issue.

After reprising the role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2015 Encores Off-Center production, Greene saw new possibilities in the material. "Jake l and I found so many new layers in the humor and the silliness," she told EW. "[After that], I got this idea that, well, maybe I could do this onstage again... I kept thinking about the play. The plant talks about world conquest, and nobody even thought for a moment [that Donald Trump] would win the election [at the time], and it's the plant is kind of like Trump."

Greene then reunited with Frank Oz to combine elements from both the stage musical and film and create a revamped version of the show. The concept is DOA however, as the duo was unable to secure rights from the late Howard Ashman's estate.

Greene explained: "The powers that be denied [us]. There's only so far you can push a painting back in your closet. I said to Frank: 'If we do this we, have to do this now.' We were prepared, and when we were denied the rights, it broke my heart because I really wanted [the fans] to know that I really fought for trying to bring it to them."

The horror comedy rock musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, tells the story of a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The musical is based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film The Little Shop of Horrors. The music, composed by Menken in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown, includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, "Skid Row (Downtown)", "Somewhere That's Green", and "Suddenly, Seymour".

The musical premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before moving to the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway, where it had a five-year run. It later received numerous productions in the U.S. and abroad, and a subsequent Broadway production. The musical was also made into a 1986 film of the same name, directed by Frank Oz.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • IN THE HEIGHTS Creators Quiara A. Hudes & Lin-Manuel Miranda Ask to Remove Musical from The Weinstein Company
  • COME FROM AWAY Recoups in Less Than 8 Months on Broadway
  • Breaking: Patti LuPone to Undergo Surgery; WAR PAINT Will Close Earlier Than Planned
  • VIDEO: Lea Michele Explains Why She Took 'Don't Rain On My Parade' Out of GLEE Tour
  • Broadway's Lea Salonga to Release New Album of Traditional Filipino Songs, 11/3
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The New LES MISERABLES US Tour!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com