Resonance Ensemble Announces Waldman Play Development Program
The first play presented by the Waldman Play Development Program is INDISPENSABLE by Martine Sainvil.
Resonance Ensemble (Artistic Director Eric Parness, Managing Director Rachel Reiner) has announced that their play development initiative has been named in honor of The Waldman Foundation, a generous funder of the organization for many years.
The first play presented by the Waldman Play Development Program is INDISPENSABLE by Martine Sainvil. An invitation-only reading of the play will take place on Sunday (12/20), directed by Melissa Maxwell.
For more information visit: http://www.resonanceensemble.org/waldman-play-development-program
