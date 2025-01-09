Reneé Rapp to Appear in SESAME STREET Season 55 Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renee Rapp, pop singer and star of Mean Girls, is set to appear in the 55th season premiere of Sesame Street. The season will debut on Thursday, January 16 on Max, with episodes released every Thursday. The season will also be available on local PBS stations across the country and on the free PBS KIDS Video app in Fall 2025.

An all-new season of Sesame Street with Elmo, Cookie Monster, and the rest of the neighborhood is STREAMING January 16th on @StreamOnMax. #Season55 pic.twitter.com/qkon5k68p8 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 9, 2025

In addition to Rapp, other celebrity and special guests this season include Michael B. Jordan (Thursday, January 23), Samara Joy (Thursday, February 6), Noah Kahan (Thursday, March 6), SZA (Thursday, April 10), Chris Stapleton (Thursday, July 24), Jonathan Van Ness (Thursday, August 21), and Billie Jean King (Thursday, August 28) who join for Street Stories, songs, and other segments.

Season 55’s curriculum will focus on emotional well-being, helping children learn accessible strategies to comprehend and cope with big feelings through fun, lighthearted, relatable, and engaging stories.

Sesame Street is the pioneering children’s educational television program that debuted in 1969 and continues to reach children in more than 150 countries. Created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett during the Civil Rights movement, the show blends live performance, musical numbers, puppetry, and animation to educate and engage young audiences on school-readiness skills and values like empathy, kindness, and inclusion.

In 2024, Rapp appeared in the musical film adaptation of Mean Girls, reprising the role of Regina George from the Broadway production. Her first studio album, Snow Angel, was released in 2023, and featured songs like "Pretty Girls," "Tummy Hurts," and "Talk to Much."

Photo courtesy of Sesame Workshop