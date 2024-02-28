Reneé Rapp Is Developing New Acting Projects; Misses Acting on Stage

It may not be long until we see Reneé Rapp back on screen... or even on stage.

The Mean Girls star recently revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that after a year away from acting, she is developing new projects with people she "really, really" likes.

"I want to act more than ever, which I’m like, 'Are you f*cking kidding?' I just didn’t think that that would happen. But now I haven’t acted for a year and I miss it," she revealed.

The "Snow Angel" singer's career took off after embarking on a solo music career in 2022, releasing her debut album last summer. Now, after reprising her Broadway role of Regina George in the Mean Girls movie musical, Rapp says she is even ready to get back on stage.

"Even stage acting I miss, which is confusing because I just didn’t think that would be the case," she said.

Rapp recently told BroadwayWorld that she's thinks it would be "really cool" to write music for a Broadway musical with "the right story."

"I've always said I want to be an EGOT so badly. That includes the T, which is Tony, so I would love to go back to Broadway. I would love to just keep doing more things where people accept me."

Reneé Rapp is currently on tour throughout Europe. She returns to the U.S. later this year to play a series of festival concerts, including performances at Governors Ball in New York City and Coachella in California.