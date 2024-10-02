Reneé Rapp, Ashley Park, Cole Escola, Shaina Taub & More Named to 2024 Time100 Next List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TIME has revealed the 2024 TIME100 Next list! Among this year's honorees in the world of theatre are Reneé Rapp, Ashley Park, Cole Escola, and Shaina Taub. The TIME100 Next list, now in its fifth year, recognizes young leaders in the categories of Artists, Phenoms, Advocates, Leaders, and Innovators.

Busy Philips provided commentary on Reneé Rapp, stating, "What can you say about a girl who was an icon the moment she arrived? After two seconds in her presence, I immediately thought, This is the most confident, hilarious, fascinating, and effortlessly talented person I’ve ever met."

About Ashley Park, Tina Fey shared, "Spending time with Ashley is a cross between Paris Fashion Week, one of those dancing inflatables outside a car wash, and a TikTok compilation of “funniest jump scares.""

Cynthia Nixon said of Cole Escola, "Playing Mary Todd Lincoln as a lascivious, alcoholic, untalented, wanna­be cabaret performer in a tight, 80-­minute romp that combines drag, U.S. history, Shakespeare, vaudeville, and, yes, cabaret, the singular Cole Escola has penned the most creative, unexpected, outrageous, and funniest play to hit Broadway since I don’t know when."

Lin-Manuel Miranda said of Shaina Taub, "I’ve been a fan of Shaina’s since her days writing Shakespeare adaptations for The Public Theater, and I feel grateful to call her a friend. Every time I talk to her, I want to write. Every time I hear her music, I learn something new."

Additional names on the list include Sabrina Carpenter, Nicola Coughlan and more. Check out the full list here.