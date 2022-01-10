Renée Marino to Publish BECOMING A MASTER COMMUNICATOR

Broadway and film star Renée Marino, Mary Delgado in Clint Eastwood's Jersey Boys film, has a brand new book, "Becoming a Master Communicator: Balancing New School Technology with Ol' School Simplicity," being released on January 25, 2022. The book is published by Morgan James Publishing and is an exciting and practical guide that transforms readers into confident, authentic communicators in their personal and professional lives.

Now, as a professional communication coach, Renée has been recognized by Yahoo Finance as one of the "Top 10 Communication Coaches to Follow in 2021," and she was the co-host of Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi's "World Summit." Becoming a Master Communicator, endorsed by Chazz Palminteri, Bryan Adams, Dean Graziosi, Russell Brunson, Dhomonique Murphy, Stuart K. Robinson, and many more incredible superstars, has a down-to-earth tone and is a powerful, value-packed resource for making communication simple and effective. Focusing on the use of digital technology, but highlighting that it is not the only communication tool available to society today, Renée's book teaches communicators to know when to utilize digital devices in their interactions and when to put the screens down to have a direct conversation.

Featuring themes of "Powerful Leadership," "Taking Imperfect Action," "Seizing Opportunities," and "Establishing and Maintaining Strong Relationships starting with the Self," Becoming a Master Communicator contains practices and golden nuggets of communication wisdom readers can apply to their lives immediately.

Renée has been featured in People.com's "Ones to Watch," Variety, and The Huffington Post, which stated: "The Broadway star-who is basically Tina Fey's celebrity doppelganger- is a scene-stealer, spouting swears and put-downs with aplomb. 'Jersey Boys' pops whenever she's onscreen." Renée wrote and performed her solo show, I Am Me, Because of Three, to sold-out venues in NYC and LA and received rave reviews. Her Broadway credits include Pretty Woman: The Musical (dance captain/assistant to the choreographer/ensemble), West Side Story (Rosalia), Jersey Boys (Mary Delgado), Chaplin, and Wonderland (ensemble). She has toured North America with Cats, Disney's High School Musical, and Jersey Boys. Her television credits include Regina on Fox's Weird Loners and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. As a coach, keynote speaker, and longtime performer, Renée Marino has inspired people worldwide with her energy, relatability, and authentic spirit.

