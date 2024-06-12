Rehearsal For Truth International Theater Festival Opens Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rehearsal for Truth International Theater Festival honoring Václav Havel, opens tonight! Entitled Dark Dreams, the festival runs June 12 - 23, 2024 at the Bohemian National Hall, located at 321 East 73rd Street in New York City.

Rehearsal for Truth International Theater Festival is an annual showcase of contemporary Central and Eastern European Theater, founded in 2017. It is a shared endeavor of the Václav Havel Center and the Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association in partnership with numerous other cultural and performing arts organizations. The festival honors the artistic and political legacy of the Czech playwright/dissident/president Václav Havel. They support exchanges between American and European theater professionals and celebrate the power of the theater to transform our lives.

This year's festival features work from Austria, Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Romania, Slovakia, and Ukraine. Much of the work featured this year is surreal or dreamlike, finding ways to comment on past and present tragedies, from the legacy of the Nazi and Soviet years to the current war in Ukraine. It explores fascism but also beauty, darkness but also laughter.

The festival begins with one of the oldest authors in the vein of the dark and comically surreal, Franz Kafka, on the 100th anniversary of his death. It continues on with not only theater but dance and music. This year, for the first time, film is included in the lineup, specifically film of theater and dance. Most programs include discussions with either the authors, experts on some of the subjects addressed, or both.

Artistic Director Edward Einhorn states, "Rehearsal for Truth is a rare opportunity to hear artistic voices from Central and Eastern Europe. We are at a time marked by war, and once again the region finds itself in the center of conflict. These plays comment on past and present tragedies, from the legacy of the Nazi and Soviet years to the current war in Ukraine. It explores fascism but also beauty, darkness but also laughter."

Tickets to all programs are free with a suggested donation of $10 per person. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to reserve tickets, and for more info visit https://www.rehearsalfortruth.org.

"Man is not an omnipotent master of the universe, allowed to do with impunity whatever he thinks, or whatever suits him at the moment. The world we live in is made of an immensely complex and mysterious tissue about which we know very little and which we must treat with utmost humility." - Václav Havel