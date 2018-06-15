Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 6/15 - HALF TIME, THE KING AND I, ON YOUR FEET, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature HALF TIME, THE KING AND I, ON YOUR FEET, and More!

Pittsburgh: Contributor Dylan Shaffer reviews ON YOUR FEET at the CLO. He writes "Speaking of dancing, kudos to choreographer Sergio Trujillo, whose impeccable vision received a Tony Award nomination when the CLO co-produced show originally appeared on Broadway a few years ago. The company does a stellar job to keep their feet and soul in tune with the music. The audience feeds off this energy, and it is reciprocated symbiotically. This jukebox musical chronicles the Estefan's life in a way that would otherwise be forgotten or forever shielded from the public's eye. Their story is not unlike many in this country, but their moral standing is strong, and their songs are extremely catchy, to put it bluntly. On Your Feet! is a story about love and triumph, overcoming adversities and determined resolution. This party will leave you exhilarated and ready to head to the discoteca!"

New Jersey: Contributor Marina Kennedy reviews HALF TIME at Paper Mill Playhouse. She writes "The Creative Team has done a great job of fashioning a vibrant setting for Half Time. The Team includes scenic design by David Rockwell; costume design by Gregg Barnes; lighting design by Kenneth Posner; sound design by Randy Hansen; hair and wig design by Josh Marquette; projection design by Jason Lee Courson. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Craig Burns, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard. Half Time is a sure-fire hit, a feel good show to kick off your summer entertainment. Compliments to Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Managing Director, Todd Schmidt for providing an exciting finale to their successful 2017/2018 season."

Sacramento: Contributor Courtney Symes reviews SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Music Circus. She writes "The music would be enough to carry the show, but add in three Broadway alums as leads and you have a masterpiece. Matt Loehr as Cosmo Brown makes the perfect Vaudeville sidekick, showing off his comic chops in "Make 'Em Laugh." Kara Lindsay (Kathy Selden) comes from Broadway roles such as Glinda in Wicked and the original Broadway cast of Newsies. Noah Racey, a Tony Award winner for Best Choreography, makes a dashing leading man of Don Lockwood. He epitomizes the vision of the 1920's heartthrob in "You Were Meant For Me." If that wasn't enough, he will steal everyone's heart in the title song. A man, tap shoes, a lamppost, and....rain? You'll have to see for yourself the effects that defy description. Hurry, before the sunny Sacramento weather chases the rain clouds away!"

Kansas City: Contributor Paul Bolton reviews THE KING AND I at the Starlight Theatre. He writes "The Starlight's wide proscenium has this show reaching to fill the expanse. The lavish set designs by Michael Yeargan include an opening steamboat that floats onto the stage in a mystic sea fog. Puzzlingly after this bold opening the ship splits apart, on stage, rather dampening the illusion, as the story continues. Anna, a British widow, and her son Louis have arrived in 1860s Siam to teach English to the children of the King. King Mongkut is concerned with the broadening of the British Empire to neighboring Burma and seeks to avert the same fate for his country. Learning the ways of the English while maintaining his country's culture creates ensuing conflict between the King and the newly arrived school teacher. Mongkut wants to modernize Siam, in an effort to resist colonialism, but finds the ways of the west that Anna and he discuss less favorable to tradition. The arrival of the British Ambassador has Mongkut appointing Anna to organize a "modern" welcoming in order to win favors with the visitor. The King and Ambassador wittily spar at the reception as Mongkut seeks to change the British impression that Siam is a barbaric and superstitious nation. As the visit ends the King finds himself drawn to Anna as they share an unexpected dance together."

Toronto: Contributor Lauren Gienow reviews TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Stratford. She writes "Part of what makes this production as powerful as it is, is the music composed by Alessandro Juliani. It blends so well with the play and seamlessly works to amplify the emotions of a scene, that you almost don't even notice it. When you take the moment to listen though, you will recognize just how beautiful and emotive it is. The other reason this production is so powerful is the phenomenal company. Jonathan Goad, Matthew G. Brown, Irene Poole, and Clara Poppy Kushnir are particularly incredible. These performances will stick with you for weeks following the play.

Central PA: Contributor Rich Mehrenberg reviews HUNCHBACK at The Fulton. He writes "The third and final way that this production exceeds expectations is in its scale. It has been promoted (including by me) as a show of immense spectacle and grandeur. It sports a well-seasoned orchestra and a chorus of over 70 singers. I was worried going in that the show might be all sizzle and no steak. In reality, these elements nicely embellish and enhance the show, yet they do not define it. Hunchback is not akin to shows dependent on gimmicks like helicopters landing or crashing chandeliers. It is a straightforward drama that relies on only a few essential characters to tell a story highlighting the human element. While the production value is extremely high, it is not the star of the show. Rather, it is plays a support role, as it should be."

San Antonio: Contributor Kathy Strain reviews AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at the Majestic. She writes "Focusing on the performers themselves, it was plain to see that many of them were the perfect examples of the famous triple threat performers possessing musical talent, acting talent, and dancing talent. Take for instance the gentleman who played the part of Jerry Mulligan, McGee Maddox. It was clear that Maddox was classically trained in dancing and unmistakably owning the dance numbers. His acting shone through as he played a love struck Jerry Mulligan. His singing chops were equally amazing as he belted out such musical numbers as "I've Got Beginner's Luck," "Liza," and "Fidgety Feet." It was truly impressive. Allison Walsh played the part of Lise Dassin and she was amazing in her impeccable dance solos as well as her acting abilities and beautiful voice. Walsh sang flawlessly "Second Prelude" and "The Man I Love."

South Bend: Contributor Dave Kempher reviews SKYLIGHT at South Bend Civic Theatre. He writes "The unsung hero of "Skylight" is Edward, played with a James Corden type of charm by Sion Shepley. While Edward has very little stage time, he uses it well and gets us up to speed with exposition about an argument he had with his father and his current state of affairs with a lady. Sion also gets to deeply focus in the second act, while unloading a few styrofoam coolers full of props onto a dinner table and getting one of the biggest reactions of the night with his final touch, a single long stemmed flower he places into a vase."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Dylan Shaffer

Pittsburgh Contributing Editor

Dylan is a modern writer, producer and theatregoer in the Pittsburgh region. In the theatrical realm, he has worked in production, marketing, box office and front of house, in addition to acting, directing and stage-managing. When he is not involved with shows, either in the Cultural District downtown or in the small-town theatres speckling western PA, Dylan keeps busy on the golf course, in the community and at new and exciting restaurants.

