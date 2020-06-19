'Refractions Of Pride' Festival Announces Cast, Creatives, and Performances

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway actor/writer Eric Ulloa, Dirty Laundry Theatre, Music-Talks and Sis the actress, activist and sister to the people, announced their collaboration in creating a unique virtual pride festival- Refractions of Pride.

The Festival, scheduled Thursday, June 25th through Saturday, June 27th, will give a stage to multidisciplinary art representing different voices inside the LGBTQI+ community and amplify the voice of black artists and artists of color. Its unique programming makes it accessible to a wide range of audiences from children to adults.

Featuring an impressive list of talents, from Broadway through classical music and dance, all coming together to support Ali Forney Center in their mission to help protect LGBTQ+ youths of all races and ethnicities from the harms of homelessness and provide them with empowering opportunities for independent lives.

Among the list of talents: Robin de Jesus (3 time Tony Nominee- Boys in The Band, In the Heights), Doreen Montalvo (Drama Desk Award Winner- On Your Feet!, Mrs. Doubtfire) , Daniel Reichard

(Drama Desk Award Nominee- Jersey Boys, Candide), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Two Time Drama Desk Award Nominee- On The Town, Scotland, PA), Julius Rubio (On Your Feet! Finding Neverland), Max Chernin (Bright Star, Passing Through), Stephen DeRosa (On The Town, GARY), Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop, The Lion King), Sa'myra Amos James (Pose, Law and Order: SVU) and many more.

This one of a kind virtual festival, will last for 3 days (06/25-27) over Pride weekend, keeping Pride Sunday free for the joint BLM & PRIDE march. Among the presentations: Brick by Brick: Stonewall,

a new TV Pilot reading written by Eric Ulloa and directed by Travis Greisler; Borders (a virtual LIVE play), recommended by Timeout NYC as best theatre to watch online; Drag Queen Storytime (featuring NYC District 7 City Council Candidate Marti Gould Cummings), Living for Sis - A Heart to heart conversation with Actress and Activist Sis about dreams, the good fights and the drama! (Antonyo award nominee), live classical music, cabaret shows and more!

All ticket are donation based, dedicated to support Ali Forney Center.

Refractions of Pride will open on Thursday, June 25th at 7pm EDT.For more info, tickets, and shows schedule visit: http://dirtylaundrytheatre.org/refractions-of-pride

