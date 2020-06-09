Red Bull Theater Continues Free Livestream Readings With THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Starring Michael Urie & More

Red Bull Theater today announced the next event of its special FREE programming to provide an opportunity for its community of artists and theater lovers to gather in the virtual space during this unprecedented time of COVID-19: Jeffrey Hatcher's The Government Inspector, from Nikolai Gogol's Revizor, directed by Mr. Berger.

The FREE livestream presentation of The Government Inspector will be broadcast on Monday, June 15th at 7:30pm at Red Bull Theater's website at https://www.redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook, Vimeo, and YouTube.

For information about the 2017 Off-Broadway production, visit redbulltheater.com.

This informal event is designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

This live online reading will feature the cast of Red Bull's acclaimed 2017 Off-Broadway production: the inimitable Michael Urie (Broadway: Grand Horizons, Torch Song, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Drama Desk Awards for Buyer & Cellar, The Temperamentals; Theatre World Award for The Temperamentals; "Ugly Betty") leads the all-star cast that includes Arnie Burton (Peter & the Starcatcher, 39 Steps), Stephen DeRosa ("Boardwalk Empire," Into the Woods), Michael McGrath (Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Nice Work If You Can Get It and Tony and Drama Desk nominations for Spamalot), and Mary Testa (three Tony Award nominations, six Drama Desk nominations, Drama Desk Special Award for "consistently outstanding work"). They are joined by Ryan Garbayo, Kelly Hutchinson, David Manis, Ben Mehl, Talene Monahon, Luis Moreno, James Rana, Tom Alan Robbins, and Mary Lou Rosato. Each actor will zoom in from wherever they are social distancing, directed by Mr. Berger, with original music composed by Greg Pliska. Original set designer Alexis Distler and costume designer Tilly Grimes are providing some design elements. Stuart Howard has provided casting for all of the Livestreams.

All politics are local. Gogol's deeply silly satire of small-town corruption offers a riotous portrait of rampaging self-delusion. When the crooked leadership of a provincial village discovers that an undercover inspector is coming to root out their commonplace corruption, the town weaves a web of bribery, lies, and utter madness. Acclaimed playwright Jeffrey Hatcher's (Stage Beauty) adaptation offers a hilarious reminder of the timelessness of bureaucracy and buffoonery.

Red Bull Theater LIVE launched April 20th with the FREE LIVESTREAM presentation of an online reading of John Ford's classic play 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE, featuring the cast of Red Bull's acclaimed 2015 Off-Broadway production. These informal FREE events are designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The livestreams will be available at Red Bull Theater's website at Redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook, VIMEO, and YouTube.

