Rebecca Kelly BalletÂ Announces Summer Preview Performance

Rebecca Kelly Ballet, producing a blend of movement that transports the audience, showcases the individuality of her beautiful dancers as they soar, sail, and spin through chamber works that explore topical issues and celebrate the natural world. "At ease in classical as well as contemporary styles..."reports The New York Times.

Relationships is frequent theme in Rebecca Kelly's ballets. A Fine Line of True Togetherness is a sleek and stylized movement piece. In six sections the dance moves through lanky solos, a seamless duet, an intertwining trio suggestive of clockworks. In the finale, five dancers carve out architectural patterns with panache to a percussion mix score.

The quality of togetherness might hold just as true for a dance company, as a tech company or a team of athletes. But there is a fine line as to what truly constitutes cohesion and smooth operations. Rebecca always looks at human nature first, even as she considers the inner workings of a clock for a dance theme, or how to use the energy of dissonance to create harmony in A Fine Line.

This season also includes Entanglement, described as "science in motion" last year.

The dancers are Nile Baker, Kyle Gerry, Erin Ginn, and Allison Piccone.

Sunday, June 2, 7-8:30pm, Doors open at 6:45pm. City Center Studio, #5, 130 W 56th St, bet. 6th and 7th. Tickets are $40 by reservation in advance, (all cc). RSVP: 212-431-8489. Email: RKBallet1@verizon.net . Reservations required. Professional dancer/ student discounts apply.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You